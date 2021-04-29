Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Leverages Innovaccer Health Cloud to Prepare for CMS Interoperability Compliance

PHOENIX, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ), an Arizona-based health plan serving over 1.7 million members, has partnered with Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, to enable its compliance with the CMS Interoperability mandate.

Innovaccer Inc.

The partnership will enable BCBSAZ to reduce barriers to data exchange across the healthcare value chain, while fully meeting CMS interoperability requirements. Innovaccer's CMS Compliance Solution includes the Patient Access and Provider Directory application programming interfaces (APIs) required of health plans by July 1, 2021, and third-party application developer and member-facing interfaces that power critical third-party application certification, member authentication, and consent management workflows.

To manage the required member-level data, BCBSAZ will utilize the Innovaccer Health Cloud for ongoing data connectivity and security management across a range of data sources. With the platform's FHIR APIs, BCBSAZ will be able to solve numerous data exchange challenges and manage downstream initiatives to improve both member health outcomes and member experience.

"We are enthusiastic about our partnership with Innovaccer to deliver greater control and access to health care data through interoperability utilizing the Innovaccer Health Cloud," says Michael Pencek, Chief Information Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.

For years, payers have been facing tremendous complications in achieving barrier-free access to data. Healthcare should be better connected and every stakeholder—including members themselves—should be empowered with the data that drives whole-person, member-centered care.

"The Innovaccer Health Cloud enables us to support BCBSAZ in their efforts to do this," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We believe that our partnership with BCBSAZ will boost their efforts towards enabling a truly digitally-connected healthcare system while reinforcing our mission of helping healthcare care as one."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.7 million customers. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health in Arizona. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company, and its subsidiaries, employ more than 2,600 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices.

More information can be found at www.azblue.com.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact:

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer, Inc.

415-504-3851

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.