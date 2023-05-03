BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF ARIZONA READY TO SUPPORT 600,000 ARIZONANS THROUGH MEDICAID REDETERMINATION

Many Arizonans will be eligible for financial help, some with $0 monthly premiums

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is offering education, guidance, and health insurance options to Arizonans who are no longer eligible for Medicaid after the Public Health Emergency ends. BCBSAZ Navigators will be available in counties across the state to pass out information, answer questions, and help.

"We know this can be an overwhelming time for Arizonans, but we are here to assist," said Rachel Winkler, General Manager, Individual Segment, at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "It's important for Arizonans to check their status and understand the timeline to ensure they have no lapse in health insurance coverage."

As the end of the Federal Public Health Emergency approaches, Medicaid eligibility for millions of Americans, including 600,000 Arizonans, is at risk. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which prevented states from removing Medicaid recipients during this public health emergency, will no longer apply and many will need to confirm eligibility or look for another health insurance plan.

Arizonans are eligible for an Affordable Care Act (ACA) health plan, employer coverage, or a Medicare plan if they have lost their Medicaid health insurance 60 days prior to losing coverage or any time after coverage ends. After applying, individuals will have 60 days to enroll in a plan. Many individuals who are losing their Medicaid coverage and looking for an ACA plan will be eligible for financial assistance, and some could be eligible for a $0 monthly premium health plan.

"As one of the largest independent broker agencies, we are here as a resource for Arizonans to ensure they stay covered during this time," said Dutch Baker, President, Black Gould Associates. There are a variety of different health insurance plan options, and we work closely with customers to understand their needs and match them with a plan that suits them best."

To learn more about the timeline and how to prepare, visit the BCBSAZ blog. To find a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona health insurance plan or to find out if you are eligible for a Medicaid plan, visit azblue.com or call (844)-756-2583.

ABOUT BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF ARIZONA

Blue Cross ® Blue Shield ® of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a mission to inspire health and make it easy, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 2 million customers. BCBSAZ, a non-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,800 people in its Phoenix, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com or connect with us on social media: Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona