Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona To Award Up To $500,000 In Grants To Community Organizations Addressing Substance Use Disorder In Arizona

PHOENIX, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross© Blue Shield© of Arizona ( (BCBSAZ) is awarding up to $500,000 in grants to assist organizations that are fighting the opioid epidemic and substance use disorder by increasing access to life-saving services. The substance use disorder grants will be awarded to Arizona nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, and government entities that are seeking resources to further their work related to prevention, treatment, resilience, and recovery for substance use disorder.

Organizations may request up to $100,000 for projects that are addressing substance use disorder and at least one of three complicating factors: COVID-19, social determinants of health, and/or co-occurring mental health conditions. Selected projects will be funded for a 12-month term, beginning April 1, 2021.

The grant program is part of Mobilize AZ, BCBSAZ's public health movement, which among other activities, invests in community organizations that are working to address several health concerns facing Arizonans, including substance use disorder. Arizona declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency in 2017 and since then, BCBSAZ has awarded more than $3.4 million in grants to organizations that are dedicated to tackling opioid misuse and substance use disorder.

"There is no better investment we can make than solving Arizona's most critical health issues," said Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "Our organization is committed to addressing the rise in substance use disorder in Arizona; something that has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. By supporting the organizations that are doing important work in this field, we can amplify the impact and make real change for families and communities."

This new round of grant funding will continue to build upon the important work being done through Mobilize AZ and its partners. 2021 grant proposals will be accepted until 5 p.m. MST on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. More information and proposal guidelines can be found at mobilizeaz.com/substance-use-disorder-grant-program.

