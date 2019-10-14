Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Arizona To Offer ACA Individual And Family Plans In Maricopa County In 2020

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) announced today it will expand its 2020 Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage for individuals and families to include Maricopa County, making it the only insurer to offer ACA plans in all 15 Arizona counties. In Maricopa County, BCBSAZ will offer the MaricopaFocus network in partnership with Equality Health, a Phoenix-based whole-health care delivery system targeting the underserved and uninsured populations. Additionally, BCBSAZ will provide new plan offerings throughout Arizona.

Across the state, BCBSAZ's ACA plans are designed to help members get the right care, with a coordinated approach to improve their health and lower overall healthcare expenses. All plans pair members with an in-network primary care provider (PCP) who is the central point of care evaluating a patient's health history and goals, and helping coordinate future care with all doctors and specialists. This coordinated care helps ensure members get the best care while avoiding unnecessary out-of-pocket costs and medical procedures.

"Studies have shown that consumers want to work in partnership with their providers to make treatment decisions, and that patients with better coordinated care have lower overall health care costs," said Jeff Stelnik, general manager of individual and family products, BCBSAZ. "We built our plans to meet the changing needs and wants of our community, while also lowering costs and improving health outcomes. This is especially important as we target underserved populations in our community who may have less knowledge about the healthcare system."

In expanding its ACA plans to include Maricopa County, BCBSAZ has partnered with Equality Health to deliver a unique, personalized member experience. Each member is paired with a doctor who not only understands and evaluates their medical needs but who has special training in cultural and social competency to better understand the patient's whole-health needs. Through a formal assessment of the behavioral, social, cultural, and environmental factors that contribute to an individual's health, access to technology, and actionable health data, MaricopaFocus providers can better advise on the best action for health, in real time.

"Equality Health partners with local doctors and assists in training to help them understand the cultural and social factors that impact a person's entire health journey," said Lisa Stevens Anderson, president of Equality Health's division of management services organization. "Removing barriers to quality care and improving the health of all Arizonans is central to our mission. This partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona will advance access to better care for individuals and families participating in the ACA market."

As the state's largest locally based insurer, BCBSAZ has been working to keep Arizonans healthy for more than 80 years. BCBSAZ is proud to be the only insurer offering ACA plans to Arizonans in every Arizona county, fufilling our purpose of inspiring health in Arizona.

Open Enrollment for 2020 ACA plans runs from Nov. 1 - Dec. 15, 2019.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs more than 1,800 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is an Arizona-based whole-health delivery system focused on improving care for all populations, increasing access to quality care and establishing member trust. Through an integrated care coordination technology and community platform, culturally competent provider network and unique cultural care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve care delivery while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona