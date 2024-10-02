Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Greater Boston Municipal Owners Celebrate 25 Million Bluebikes Rides

Massachusetts' leading health plan gifting the community with $25 Bluebikes ride credits and $25 discounts on annual memberships to celebrate this milestone

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Boston is celebrating a significant transportation milestone today: 25 million rides taken on Bluebikes, the region's municipally owned and operated bike-sharing system. Since its launch, Bluebikes has become an essential part of the area's public transit network, with more than 4,500 bikes and 500 stations across 13 municipalities. The system has provided an accessible, sustainable transportation option for residents and visitors alike, promoting community health, wellness and environmental sustainability.

To recognize this milestone and celebrate the positive impact Bluebikes has had on the community, title sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) is offering free $25 ride credits and $25 discounts on annual memberships on October 2. These offers reflect Blue Cross' ongoing commitment to expanding access to healthier transportation options and supporting community well-being in partnership with municipal leaders.

Riders can redeem the free $25 ride credit for classic bike and ebike rides on October 2 by entering BLUECROSS25 in the rewards section of the Bluebikes App . Once redeemed, these credits can be used through the remainder of the year, giving riders the flexibility to take nearly 10 nine classic bike rides or nine ebike unlocks. Additionally, Blue Cross is providing riders with $25 off annual memberships by using code BLUECROSS25AM at checkout through December 31. The goal is to encourage more people to incorporate biking into their daily routines. Both offers are available while supplies last.

The free $25 Bluebikes ride credits and discounted annual passes are available to members and non-members across Bluebikes' 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft.

"Bluebikes has transformed how our residents navigate the city, providing a healthier and more sustainable transportation option," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "This milestone reflects the strength of our partnership with Blue Cross and our shared commitment to making biking safe, accessible and affordable for everyone in Greater Boston."

Bluebikes has grown significantly, improving access to equitable transportation across the region. Since launching in 2011 the system has expanded through a collaborative effort with the municipal owners of Greater Boston and has grown exponentially since Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts became the title sponsor and namesake of the system in 2018.

Together, they have:

Increased the fleet size by 200%, from 1,500 to over 4,500 bikes, including the introduction of ebikes to diversify ridership opportunities and enhance accessibility

Expanded service by 225%, growing from 4 to 13 municipalities, improving biking access across the region

Increased the number of stations by 150%, making it easier for riders to access bikes throughout Greater Boston

Supported riders in traveling more than 56 million miles, contributing to reduced carbon emissions and cleaner air

Expanded the income-eligible program, helping to ensure that affordable transportation is available to underserved communities

Promoted community health and wellness, as biking encourages active lifestyles and reduces the risk of chronic diseases

"As we celebrate 25 million rides, we're proud of the role Bluebikes has played in promoting healthier, more active lifestyles," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "Our partnership with municipal leaders has been crucial to expanding the system and making biking accessible to more people. Biking offers both physical and mental health benefits, and we're committed to ensuring that these benefits are available to all residents, particularly in underserved communities."

Bluebikes provides significant health and wellness benefits, with regular cycling helping to reduce the risk of chronic diseases by up to 50%, according to the World Health Organization. Studies also show that cycling can improve mental well-being, reducing stress levels by up to 32% and boosting overall mood. The introduction of next-generation e-bikes has further expanded accessibility, allowing older adults and people with disabilities to benefit more easily from the system. This expansion makes biking a more inclusive transportation option, ensuring that more community members can experience the physical and mental health benefits of regular cycling.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable milestone of 25 million rides, a testament to the community's enthusiasm for healthier, more sustainable transportation," said Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang. "Bluebikes has become a national model for bike-sharing, showcasing how public-private partnerships like ours with Blue Cross can drive accessibility and improve urban mobility. We're excited to continue growing the system, ensuring that even more residents can access its benefits."

To amplify the further celebration of this milestone, Blue Cross and the municipal owners will host pop-up event celebrations at select Bluebikes stations across the system on October 2, with giveaways of gift card to local businesses and bonus additional ride credits, all courtesy of Blue Cross.

Looking ahead, Blue Cross and municipal leaders remain committed to further expanding Bluebikes to make biking even more accessible to all residents. The next phase of growth includes plans to increase the fleet and the number of stations, with a continued focus on supporting physical and mental health, reducing environmental impact, and improving transportation equity.

For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com .

