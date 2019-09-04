Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Additional Members Affected by Hurricane Dorian

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA) is expanding expedited access to care for members who live in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, which are all in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Last week the company announced it was expediting access to care for members in Florida.

BCBSMA has more than 134,000 members living in the five states that may be affected by the hurricane. The company is proactively taking steps to ensure its members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. For members living in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida, BCBSMA is:

Allowing early refills of prescription medications

Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services, if required

Offering medical and behavioral health visits through Well Connection, our telehealth platform, free of cost, including copayments and deductibles. Affected members should use the code "BCBSMA4."

The expedited access to benefits noted above will remain in effect through Oct. 31, 2019.

