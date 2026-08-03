Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Kicks Off National Wellness Month with Free Bluebikes Credit

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Wellness Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross"), the title sponsor of Bluebikes, Greater Boston's municipally owned bike-sharing system, is inviting residents to celebrate National Wellness Month with complimentary $15 credit for Bluebikes throughout August. The offer encourages riders across Metro Boston to get outside, stay active and experience the everyday health benefits of biking.

How it works: Beginning Aug. 3, individuals can redeem the $15 credit by entering code BCBSMAWELLNESS in the "Rewards" section of the Bluebikes app, while supplies last.

The credit can be applied toward any combination of Bluebikes trips, whether used all at once or across multiple rides.





can be applied toward any combination of Bluebikes trips, whether used all at once or across multiple rides. Credits can be used for classic and ebikes across all 600 Bluebikes stations in 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville and Watertown.





can be used for classic and ebikes across all 600 Bluebikes stations in 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville and Watertown. Once redeemed, the credit will be added to the rider's account and remain valid for 12 months from the time of redemption.

What they're saying: "At Blue Cross, we believe access to simple, convenient ways to be active can make a meaningful difference in people's health and well-being. We're proud to encourage our communities to get outside, stay active and experience the physical and mental health benefits of biking," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross.

Biking's benefits: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), physical activity provides both immediate and long-term benefits for your health. It can improve sleep quality, lessen anxiety, reduce blood pressure and also reduces risk of disease.

By the numbers: Bluebikes includes more than 5,500 bikes and 600 stations across 13 municipalities. Since becoming title sponsor in 2018, Blue Cross has supported expanded access to biking and active transportation through free rides, reduced-cost passes and community-based programming and has contributed to more than 25 million Bluebikes rides overall.

Operated by Lyft, Bluebikes is municipally owned by 13 cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts and jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett and Somerville, and the Town of Brookline.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find 600 stations and 5,500 bikes, including ebikes, across the thirteen municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville and Watertown. Since 2011, riders have taken more than 25 million trips on Bluebikes. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve — affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts