BOSTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erin Lenox rejoins Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") as senior vice president of service and operations.

Why it matters: Lenox is responsible for setting the strategic direction of member, account, and provider service and enrollment and claims operations across our different lines of business. Additionally, she oversees the service and operations center of excellence and leads Blue Cross Blue Shield InterPlan program management.

ERIN LENOX RETURNS TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SERVICE AND OPERATIONS

The big picture: Lenox brings extensive executive experience and a strong background in healthcare strategy. Most recently, she was the president of national accounts at Cigna, where she was responsible for the performance, growth strategy and operating model redesign of their national accounts segment. Prior to Cigna, Lenox served in various roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, including senior vice president of commercial and pharmacy sales. She also brings 17 years of prior experience from Willis Towers Watson, where she advised large national employers on health and benefits strategy, funding models, and vendor selection.

Lenox brings extensive executive experience and a strong background in healthcare strategy. Most recently, she was the president of national accounts at Cigna, where she was responsible for the performance, growth strategy and operating model redesign of their national accounts segment. Prior to Cigna, Lenox served in various roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, including senior vice president of commercial and pharmacy sales.

What they're saying:

Rich Lynch, Blue Cross' chief operating officer and executive vice president : "I am thrilled Erin is returning to Blue Cross to lead our service and operations team. Her deep dedication to exceptional customer service fits right into our mission. That, combined with her proven industry leadership will be key in deepening the trust our members place in us."

: "I am thrilled Erin is returning to Blue Cross to lead our service and operations team. Her deep dedication to exceptional customer service fits right into our mission. That, combined with her proven industry leadership will be key in deepening the trust our members place in us." Erin Lenox: "Returning to Blue Cross is a tremendous privilege. Our members, accounts and providers rely on us to show up for them every day. I look forward to working alongside this incredibly talented and dedicated team to simplify the healthcare journey and deliver the high-quality, compassionate service members deserve."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional healthcare they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts