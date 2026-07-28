BOSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) today announced that it has been recognized as a Top Disability Inclusive Business based on its performance on the Disability Index®.

The big picture: This recognition reflects Blue Cross' progress towards building a workplace where all employees can contribute and drive long-term success. The Disability Index is the world's leading third-party benchmarking tool for evaluating corporate disability inclusion and is used by hundreds of leading companies across the globe.

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS RECOGNIZED AS A TOP DISABILITY INCLUSIVE BUSINESS

What they're saying:

Michele Courton Brown, chief business inclusion and belonging officer at Blue Cross: "We are proud to be recognized once again for our work in disability inclusion. This milestone reaffirms our unwavering commitment to inclusion and belonging, reminding us that our strength lies in creating a culture where every colleague is empowered and equipped to achieve their full potential."

"We are proud to be recognized once again for our work in disability inclusion. This milestone reaffirms our unwavering commitment to inclusion and belonging, reminding us that our strength lies in creating a culture where every colleague is empowered and equipped to achieve their full potential." Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN: "This year's Disability Index shows that leading companies are embedding disability inclusion into the core of how they operate. It's shaping how businesses design products, build trust, and drive innovation. The companies leading today are the ones building more adaptable, resilient, and future-ready organizations."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional healthcare they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN® partners with leading companies to build disability-inclusive and accessible workplaces, products, and practices. Through data, research, advisory services, and global networks, we help organizations move from intention to measurable impact.

About the Disability Index®

The Disability Index® is the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual, confidential benchmarking of disability inclusion policies and programs in business. Trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500, the tool helps companies determine opportunities for growth through data-driven actions and outcomes that deliver long-term business impact.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts