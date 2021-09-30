Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Named One of Top Health Plans in Country for Quality and Experience

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) once again has been named one of the top health plans in the country, according to the nation's authority on health plan quality.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) awarded Blue Cross' Commercial HMO/POS plan and Commercial PPO plan 4.5 out of 5 stars,(1) putting the not-for-profit health plan in the top 10 percent of commercial health plans in the country for clinical quality and member experience.

"It's more critical than ever that we're there for our members, serving as trusted allies during a time of great uncertainty and worry," said Blue Cross president & CEO Andrew Dreyfus. "We're proud to again be recognized as one of the top health plans in the country – it's a testament to the work of our employees and their unwavering commitment to our members."

Each year NCQA rates approximately 1,400 health plans for their:

Effectiveness of wellness and prevention efforts, including immunizations and cancer screenings

Successful management of chronic illness

Access to high-quality primary and specialty care

Excellence in member experience

Blue Cross also earned an "Accredited" rating from NCQA.

To see the full list of ratings, visit NCQA's 2021 Health Insurance Plan Ratings.

