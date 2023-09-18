BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS NAMED ONE OF TOP HEALTH PLANS IN COUNTRY FOR QUALITY AND EXPERIENCE

News provided by

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

18 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars by The National Committee for Quality Assurance

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) once again has been named one of the top health plans in the country, according to the nation's authority on health plan quality.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) awarded Blue Cross' Commercial HMO/POS plan and Commercial PPO plan 4.5 out of 5 stars,(1)  putting the not-for-profit health plan in the top 10% of commercial health plans in the country for clinical quality and member experience.

"We're delighted to be recognized as a top health plan in the country for the eighth straight year," said Blue Cross President and CEO Sarah Iselin. "This recognition exemplifies our commitment to providing our 3 million members with access to high-quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience."

NCQA rated over 1,000 health plans for their:

  • Effectiveness of wellness and prevention efforts, including immunizations and cancer screenings
  • Successful management of chronic illness
  • Access to high-quality primary and specialty care
  • Excellence in member experience

Blue Cross also earned an "Accredited" rating from NCQA.

To see the full list of 2023 health plan ratings, visit here.

(1) NCQA's Commercial Health Plan Ratings 2023

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on FacebookTwitterYouTube, and LinkedIn.

About NCQA
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter, on Facebook and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

