Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Offers Free Bluebikes Rides To COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To boost access to COVID-19 vaccines and support transportation needs as more Massachusetts residents become eligible, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") will sponsor free Bluebikes rides to and from vaccination sites located within the Bluebikes system beginning on Monday, April 19. Providing equitable access to vaccines is a critical priority for Blue Cross, which recently made a $1 million commitment toward transportation to and from vaccination sites in underserved communities across the state, in partnership with Lyft and the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. Residents are eligible for two complimentary Bluebikes Adventure Pass rides, available across the system's 10 municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Somerville and Watertown. Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, which is owned by the municipalities and operated by Lyft.

"Bluebikes is an important part of our public transportation system in Boston, particularly during the pandemic," said Boston Mayor Kim Janey. "We're grateful for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts' support in encouraging every Bostonian to get vaccinated."

Riders can take advantage of this offer by downloading and opening the Bluebikes app on a mobile device and using the vaccination codes "BLUEVAX1" and "BLUEVAX2," providing residents who require two vaccine doses with complimentary Bluebikes trips for both appointments. Each code will unlock one free Adventure Pass beginning April 19, and includes free unlimited two-hour rides for a 24-hour period, giving riders the flexibility to travel to and from a vaccination site (for information and to find a vaccination location, please visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine). In addition, complimentary bike valets will be available at Bluebikes stations nearest two mass vaccination sites, the Hynes Convention Center (Newbury St. and Hereford St.) and the Reggie Lewis Center (Roxbury Crossing), beginning April 26, courtesy of Blue Cross and Lyft. Bluebikes associates will offer expanded docking and bike availability to make coming and going easier.

"We're committed to supporting our communities and removing barriers to this critical vaccine, especially in underserved areas," said Kathy Klingler, chief consumer experience and marketing officer at Blue Cross. "As appointments become available to the majority of Massachusetts residents beginning Monday, we encourage residents to get vaccinated and to take advantage of safe and free transportation options."

Blue Cross is in the fourth year of a six-year Bluebikes title sponsorship, which launched in May 2018. Through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades and additional bikes.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. Owned and jointly governed by the municipalities of Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, and Somerville and now serving Arlington, Newton, Revere and Watertown, Bluebikes is a fast, fun, and affordable transportation option. Since launching in 2011, more than 12 million trips have been taken on Bluebikes, including more than 2 million trips in 2020.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

