BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS EARNS NCQA ACCREDITED STATUS FOR COMMERCIAL PLANS

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts today announced it has earned "Accredited" status from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its Commercial HMO/POS, PPO, and Exchange plans. This marks nearly 20 years of Blue Cross receiving accredited designation from NCQA, which is regarded as the gold standard for health plan performance.

What we're saying: "When our members turn to their health plan at some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives, we're committed to ensuring they get access to clinical care that meets the highest standards. This result reflects that commitment, and is made possible by our strong relationships with our broad network of exceptional clinicians and hospital systems," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO.

How it works: Every three years, NCQA reviews approximately 1,100 health plans for accreditation based on a comprehensive assessment in the following operational categories:

Quality management and improvement

Network management

Utilization management

Credentialing and recredentialing

Population health management

Member experience

To see the current accreditation of all health plans, visit NCQA's Health Plan Report Cards.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional healthcare they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About NCQA

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter, on Facebook and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts