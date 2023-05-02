Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Sponsors Free Bluebikes Adventure Passes Every Sunday in May for "Miles for Mental Health" Initiative

Riders will also receive a complimentary Bluebikes Adventure Pass to share with a friend, and top 10 riders who log the most miles in May will win free annual memberships, courtesy of BCBSMA

BOSTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month and National Bike Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is sponsoring free Bluebikes Adventure Passes every Sunday in May, beginning on May 7, as part of their second annual "Miles for Mental Health" initiative. The free Adventure Passes will be available across the Bluebikes system's 13 municipalities (Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown). Blue Cross is the sponsor of Bluebikes, which is owned by the municipalities and operated by Lyft.

Research continues to demonstrate the direct link between exercise and improved mental health. Countless studies have shown that regular exercise, like biking, can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, improve cognitive function, and even boost self-esteem, which is why Blue Cross is honoring Mental Health Awareness Month by encouraging Bluebikes ridership.

"At Blue Cross, we're excited that our Bluebikes sponsorship can help members of our community improve both their mental and physical health," said Jeff Bellows, the organization's vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs. "We hope as many people as possible will take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the outdoors on a Bluebikes and experience the whole-body wellness benefits of exercise."

For this activation, riders can take advantage of free unlimited, two-hour Adventure Passes each Sunday in May by downloading and opening the Bluebikes App on a mobile device and selecting "Adventure Pass."

In recognizing the importance of supporting friends and family on their mental health journeys, the state's largest health plan is also sponsoring a "Take a Ride, Give a Ride" program, which provides all Bluebikes riders taking advantage of the "Miles for Mental Health" free rides with a unique free ride code every Sunday in May to share with a friend or family member. Additionally, riders can track how many miles* they travel during the month in the Bluebikes app, and the top 10 riders who record the most miles between May 1-31 will receive free annual Bluebikes memberships, courtesy of Blue Cross.

Blue Cross has been the title sponsor of Bluebikes since its launch in May 2018. Through their partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades, and additional bikes.

*Distance traveled is an estimate based on total bike usage time with an assumed average speed of 7.456 miles per hour.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is jointly owned and managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Salem , and Somerville and the Town of Brookline. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find 447 stations and 4,000 bikes across 13 municipalities in Metro Boston. Since 2011, more than 14 million trips have been taken by bike share. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com .

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.org ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

