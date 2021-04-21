Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Statement on Conviction of Derek Chauvin in killing of George Floyd

BOSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") shared the following message today with the company's 3,700 employees:

Many of us today are reflecting on the guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd. For the past week, our board member Quincy Miller noted, "it has felt like our very humanity was on trial." In the end, Mr. Floyd's humanity was recognized. His life mattered.

And his death mattered. Mr. Floyd's senseless killing, at the hands of a police officer sworn to protect him, spurred outrage and anguish in America, as well as vital dialogue and action.

One verdict does not mark victory in a long fight for justice and accountability, but I hope it does mark progress in a battle that will continue. We know we can only begin to heal as a nation if we act together to address racism and injustice.

Our company is committed to racial justice and committed to doing that hard work of healing. We are confronting the crisis of racial heath inequities and working to create a more equitable health care system, especially for people of color. We are supporting Black and Brown leaders in our community, including organizations focused on police reform. Working together, we can begin to put an end to inequities.

Much work remains to be done, in our company and our community.

Here at Blue Cross, we will continue our dialogues on racial equity and prejudice, including at next month's Company Connect and in June when, for the first time as a company, we mark Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery.

Racial injustice and bias bring pain and fear to members of our own community, and I have been proud to see our associates support each other and show solidarity. Today, I encourage you to connect with others — check on colleagues, reach out if you are feeling hurt. We can take strength from our common values of respect, dignity, and equity for all.

