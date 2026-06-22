Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Unveils Artist-Designed Bikes and Free Bluebikes Credits for Boston 250

Student-created artwork on 250 bikes celebrates the people, communities and ideas shaping Greater Boston; free ride credits encourage participation in Boston 250 events and celebrations

Photos/Video available for download HERE.

BOSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross"), title sponsor of Bluebikes and sponsor of Boston 250, is debuting limited-edition bike designs on 250 bikes across Greater Boston and offering free ride credits throughout the summer to help residents and visitors participate in events commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

Inspired by Boston 250's focus on honoring the people, communities and ideas that continue to shape the city's future, 250 bikes will feature three original designs created in partnership with students from Massachusetts College of Art and Design ("MassArt") and UMass Boston. The artwork reflects themes of healthier people, healthier communities and a healthier environment and will appear throughout Bluebikes' 13 municipalities alongside ride credits tied to key Boston 250 events and celebrations.

Why it matters: Boston 250 is the City of Boston's commemoration of America's 250th anniversary, recognizing Boston's role in the American Revolution and the legacy of activism and innovation that continues to shape the city today. Through student-created artwork and free ride credits, Blue Cross is helping more people participate in that commemoration while recognizing the people, communities and ideas shaping Greater Boston's future.

How to participate: The custom-wrapped Boston 250 bikes will be available throughout the Bluebikes system through mid-August. Riders can also take advantage free ride credits, courtesy of Blue Cross, tied to major Boston 250 celebrations and Fourth of July festivities, including the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, Boston Harborfest, Sail Boston and the arrival of the Tall Ships:

Starting June 22, riders who spot a specially wrapped Boston 250 bike can snap a photo and share it with Blue Cross on Instagram (@bluecrossma), Facebook (@BCBSMA) or LinkedIn (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts) for a chance to receive a $25 Bluebikes credit, while supplies last.

Beginning June 28, riders can receive a free $5 Bluebikes credit by entering BCBSMABOSTON250 in the Rewards section of the Bluebikes app, while supplies last.

Beginning July 11, riders can receive an additional free $5 Bluebikes credit by entering BCBSBOSTON250 in the Rewards section of the Bluebikes app, while supplies last.

The details:

To help bring Boston 250's focus on both the city's history and future to life, Blue Cross invited student artists from Massachusetts College of Art and Design and UMass Boston to create original bike wrap designs inspired by healthier communities and a healthier environment and selected two winning submissions:

Rafaela Astudillo, a 2026 graduate of UMass Boston, designed the healthy communities-themed bike. Drawing from historic Boston maps and neighborhood imagery, her design celebrates the people, places and connections that continue to shape Greater Boston.

Connor O'Malley, a 2026 Communication Design graduate of MassArt, designed the healthy environment-themed bike. Inspired by childhood memories along Boston Harbor, his artwork reflects the harbor's environmental transformation and its enduring connection to the city.

In recognition of their work, both students received financial awards to support their education, and each school received a donation to further its mission and support student success, courtesy of Blue Cross.

The third bike design, inspired by healthier people, was created by Blue Cross' in-house creative team.

What they're saying:

"Boston 250 honors the people, communities, and ideas that have shaped our city and continue to move us forward. These student-designed Bluebikes showcase the creativity and talent of the next generation while making it easier for residents and visitors to take part in the events and experiences that bring our history to life," said Mayor Michelle Wu. "I want to thank Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, MassArt, UMass Boston, and all of the student artists for helping connect more people to our Boston 250 celebrations."

"Bluebikes is part of how people experience Greater Boston every day, making it a natural way to celebrate Boston 250," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "By combining student-created artwork with free ride credits, we're helping more people take part in the celebration while recognizing the people, communities and ideas that continue to shape Boston's future."

"At MassArt we believe in the power of art and design to build connections across communities and serve the public good," said President Mary K. Grant, Massachusetts College of Art and Design. "Connor's design creatively engages with important issues like environmental stewardship while inviting people to experience Boston in a new way. His work reflects the important role artists and designers play in shaping healthier, more connected places, and we're proud to partner with Blue Cross on an initiative that brings art, active transportation and community engagement together."

"If Boston 250 is about looking ahead as well as looking back, it's important that young people have a role in helping imagine what comes next," said David Areford, Chair of the Art and Art History Department at UMass Boston. "Rafaela's design reflects the neighborhoods, communities and experiences that make Greater Boston unique, aligning closely with UMass Boston's commitment to community engagement and civic leadership. We're proud to partner with Blue Cross on an initiative that brings student perspectives into the conversation about Boston's future and to see Rafaela's work become part of such a visible public commemoration."

By the numbers:

Blue Cross designed 250 limited-edition Boston 250 wrapped bikes for the Bluebikes system, including 150 ebikes and 100 classic bikes.

Bluebikes includes more than 5,500 bikes and 600 stations across 13 municipalities.

Since becoming title sponsor in 2018, Blue Cross has supported expanded access to biking and active transportation through free rides, reduced-cost passes and community-based programming and contributed to more than 25 million Bluebikes rides overall.

Operated by Lyft, Bluebikes is municipally owned by 13 cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts and jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett and Somerville, and the Town of Brookline.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find 600 stations and 5,500 bikes, including ebikes, across the thirteen municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville and Watertown. Since 2011, riders have taken more than 25 million trips on Bluebikes. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve — affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts