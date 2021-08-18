Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will cover COVID-19 booster doses at no cost to members

DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will pay for administration of the third "booster" dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine being recommended by the Biden Administration and CDC for vaccinated Americans, pending FDA authorization for the broader population. This decision includes Blue Cross and Blue Care Network fully-insured commercial plan members. Medicare is covering vaccine costs for BCBSM and BCN Medicare members. Blue Cross will encourage self-funded customers who administer their own benefits to also provide booster vaccinations at no cost to their employees.

"It is critical that we continue to have a shared effort to defeat the virus," said Daniel J. Loepp, BCBSM president and CEO. "Blue Cross wants to play our part and ensure that our members have ready access to the additional dose of the vaccine when their turn comes to receive it."

"Stopping the spread of the COVID-19 variants is imperative," said James D. Grant, M.D., BCBSM senior vice president and chief medical officer. "We cannot emphasize this strongly enough – all of our vaccinated members need to talk with their physician about when to schedule their booster. Even more important, those who still have not gotten the vaccine need to consider getting it as soon as possible. The vaccine is saving lives."

Employer groups subject to the Affordable Care Act are required to cover administration of vaccine doses. BCBSM will work with employers to guide them through applicable requirements.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a nonprofit mutual insurance company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. BCBSM provides health benefits to more than 4.7 million members residing in Michigan in addition to employees of Michigan-headquartered companies residing outside the state. The company has been committed to delivering affordable health care products through a broad variety of plans for businesses, individuals and seniors for more than 80 years. Beyond health care coverage, BCBSM supports impactful community initiatives and provides leadership in improving health care. For more information, visit bcbsm.com and MiBluesPerspectives.com.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan