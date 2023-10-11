Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont affiliation approved by Vermont regulator - the Department of Financial Regulation

News provided by

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

11 Oct, 2023, 10:09 ET

Pioneering model of collaboration helps nonprofit Blue Plans share resources, expertise

DETROIT, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont today received formal approval from the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation to affiliate and work together across both companies. The affiliation enables both organizations to begin sharing resources and expertise to broaden health plan and service offerings available through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont.

"We are pleased to partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont to launch this pioneering approach to collaboration between nonprofit Blue companies," said Daniel J. Loepp, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. "Our affiliation enables us to leverage our combined resources and expertise to improve the services we provide, while maintaining the local operations in each of our respective states that are key to delivering high-value, convenient and accessible care to our members."

"Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont has been a trusted, mission-driven nonprofit organization for more than 40 years," said Don George, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont. "This affiliation enables us, as a Vermont-based health plan, to continue serving the needs of Vermonters in the decades to come. Sharing expertise and technology with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, we will improve solutions for our members, customers, provider partners and communities here in Vermont."

Both organizations are grounded in – and will remain based in – their local communities. Each has a deep and abiding commitment to advancing the health of local communities and reinvesting in them. This affiliation strengthens these commitments. Health insurance decisions and premium dollars will be managed locally, community investments will be preserved, and the organizations will be better positioned to continue to support good work in the community.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a nonprofit mutual insurance company, provides health benefits to nearly 5.2 million members. The company is committed to delivering affordable health care products through a broad variety of plans for businesses and individuals. Based in Detroit since 1939, BCBSM supports impactful community initiatives and provides leadership in improving health care across Michigan. BCBSM is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit bcbsm.com and MiBluesPerspectives.com.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont
For more than 30 years, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont has been enhancing the health and well-being of Vermonters by offering innovative plan options to individuals, older Vermonters, and businesses. Employees are dedicated to developing new ways to support high-quality care, programs, and events that promote wellness. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit bluecrossvt.org.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Also from this source

Meijer enhances its health and wellness customer experience by partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on a Medicare Advantage plan

For the first time, Meijer is entering into the health insurance space through a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on a...
Daniel J. Loepp, President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, chooses to retire at the end of 2024 after more than 20 years of service

Daniel J. Loepp, President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, chooses to retire at the end of 2024 after more than 20 years of service

Daniel J. Loepp, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, informed the company's Board of Directors and employees today of his plan...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.