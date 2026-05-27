Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Michigan Medicine Reach Contract Agreement

Michigan Medicine's academic health system facilities and providers will remain part of the insurer's health network

DETROIT and ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The top executives from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Michigan Medicine announced today they have reached a new, long-term contract that will continue in-network status for Michigan Medicine's academic medical center and affiliated facilities, clinics and physicians.

The two organizations will continue meeting over the coming weeks to finalize details of the new agreement, in anticipation of a June 30 renewal date. Final terms of the contract will remain proprietary between the two organizations.

"Blue Cross is pleased to reach this long-term agreement with our partners at Michigan Medicine – ensuring continued access to the system's medical care services for our members, while advancing the affordability of their care and coverage," said Tricia A. Keith, President & CEO of BCBSM.

"On behalf of our physicians, nurses and all of our team members, we are grateful to have reached an agreement that ensures continued access for our patients and for Blue Cross members across the state to the world-class care available at Michigan Medicine," said David Miller, M.D., Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs for University of Michigan and Chief Executive Officer of Michigan Medicine.

About Michigan Medicine: At Michigan Medicine, we advance health to serve Michigan and the world. We pursue excellence every day in our 12 hospitals and hundreds of clinics statewide, as well as educate the next generation of physicians, health professionals and scientists in our U-M Medical School.

Michigan Medicine includes the U-M Medical School and University of Michigan Health, which includes the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital, University Hospital, the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Kellogg Eye Center, University of Michigan Health-West, University of Michigan-Sparrow and the Rogel Cancer Center. The U-M Medical School is one of the nation's biomedical research powerhouses, with total research funding of more than $800 million.

More information is available at www.michiganmedicine.org and www.uofmhealth.org/bcbsm.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a nonprofit mutual insurance company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. BCBSM provides health benefits to more than 4.7 million members residing in Michigan in addition to employees of Michigan-headquartered companies residing outside the state. The company has been committed to delivering affordable health care products through a broad variety of plans for businesses, individuals and seniors for over 80 years. Beyond health care coverage, BCBSM supports impactful community initiatives and provides leadership in improving health care. For more information, visit bcbsm.com and MiBlueDaily.com.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan