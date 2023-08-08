Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Augments Blue Cross Coordinated Care(SM) Portfolio for Customized Health Care Experience, Demonstrates Customer Savings

Personalized care management and member advocacy results in lower hospitalizations

and medical spend

DETROIT, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has enhanced its already innovative care management portfolio to include additional services, tiers and pricing options so employers can select features that best fit the needs of their workforce. Blue Cross Coordinated CareSM offers comprehensive, customized and holistic care management, and advocacy programs to simplify health care for members. The new programs expand access to additional levels of service and are available to smaller-sized companies. All program tiers assist members in organizing and accessing medical, behavioral, pharmaceutical, and social services according to each member's unique needs.

An evaluation of members who participated in Blue Cross Coordinated Care against those who were eligible but didn't participate, revealed an average employer savings of $3,100 per managed member, including a 25% reduction in hospital admissions and a 32% reduction in medical spend among those at risk for re-admission.

"The health care system can be difficult to navigate, particularly for members who require comprehensive, frequent and ongoing care. With the Blue Cross Coordinated CareSM (BCCC) portfolio, employers can help their employees connect the dots, get necessary care, and stay healthy and productive," said Michelle Fullerton, vice president of Market Insight & Care Management. "Based on customer feedback, and insight gleaned through a deep analysis of our data, we've developed new program tiers that offer graduated features so employers can select the tier that best fits the needs of their employee base for a smarter, better health care solution."

Blue Cross Coordinated Care CoreSM serves as the foundation of the portfolio and delivers a holistic, member-centric approach to care management for those with complex and chronic health care needs. This is the base program tier given to all Blue Cross customers. Blue Cross Coordinated Care EnhancedSM is a new addition to the portfolio for 2024. It includes all the features of BCCC Core and takes basic care management to the next level with expanded engagement of members with complex and chronic conditions. Blue Cross Coordinated Care AdvocateSM includes all the features of BCCC Core and BCCC Enhanced, and expands the level of clinical support by providing access to care advocates — registered nurses who provide guidance and support for non-emergent medical needs. It also offers support for members with high-risk maternity and other multiple chronic conditions and provides discharge support for after-hospital care planning. Finally, Blue Cross Coordinated Care Advocate PlusSM offers all the features of BCCC Core, BCCC Enhanced and BCCC Advocate. It gives members access to member advocates who help guide them through their personal health journey to close care gaps and ensure convenient access to providers, employer benefits and other resources. Both BCCC Advocate and BCCC Advocate Plus offer customized Blue Cross Virtual Well-BeingSM webinars, self-management education, group-specific cultural training and enhanced data integration.

Within all program tiers of the Blue Cross Coordinated CareSM portfolio, advanced technology and enhanced analytics are used to identify members who would benefit from the program, and to then provide personalized services for each member's needs. This includes proactive recommendations, customized reminders and condition-specific content. Omnichannel support is readily available to members by phone or through the BCBSM Coordinated CareSM app to help drive increased engagement through the communication channel of their choice. For more information on how the Blue Cross Coordinated CareSM portfolio is ready to help meet the unique needs of any company and deliver a simplified and personalized care experience for employees and their families, visit www.bcbsm.com/care-management or contact a Blue Cross representative to discuss options.

