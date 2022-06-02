Blue Culture Tees Opens Brick and Mortar Store

FOND DU LAC, Wis., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Culture Tees is excited to announce the Grand Opening of the very first brick and mortar Blue Culture Tees! This summer, residents of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, will be able to visit this new location to browse and purchase high-quality, pop-culture-themed clothing, accessories, and more. Since first launching, Blue Culture Tees has been a trusted source for pop culture tees and accessories. Now, as they open up the first physical store in Wisconsin, customers will be able to shop all of the same great merchandise that the website offers, plus some exclusive items that can only be found in-store. If you're a fan of Blue Culture Tees, or just looking for some great pop culture items, be sure to check out their new store when it opens its doors!

Blue Culture Tees is a company that specializes in the coolest collection of pop culture graphic apparel and accessories, run by and for superhero fans, gamers, and children of the 80s. All products sold by Blue Culture Tees are 100% verified as licensed, and everything comes directly from manufacturers, meaning customers can enjoy shopping high-quality, reliable merchandise every time they visit. With this guarantee, it's no surprise that Blue Culture Tees is a well-loved source for pop culture products and apparel.

Because Blue Culture Tees is a company made up of a team that's passionate about giving back and caring for the environment, there is even more incentive for customers to visit and shop. For each purchase made with Blue Culture Tees, a portion of the proceeds is donated to The Ocean Cleanup , a non-profit organization dedicated to removing plastics and garbage from the oceans. In addition to donations to this amazing cause, Blue Culture Tees doubles down on giving back with their " Buy a Tee, Plant A Tree " program. When customers buy apparel items or qualifying products, they have an option to "add a tree" to their purchase. From there, Blue Culture Tees will donate $1.00 to One Tree Planted, and a tree will be planted for that donation!

Blue Culture Tees is also proud to note that these environmental initiatives have made a positive impact for the organizations they partner with. As of October, 2021, the company surpassed 20,000 orders that have provided donations to both The Ocean Cleanup and to One Tree Planted. This large number is a testament to not only how well-loved pop culture apparel and products are in the modern age, but also how much the customer base of Blue Culture Tees cares about giving back to the planet that we all share, as well.

At the new brick and mortar location for Blue Culture Tees, customers can expect to find a wide variety of high-quality products and apparel, including well-known and loved brands such as Loungefly, Funko, Disney, Star Wars, Fifth Sun, FiGPiN, and so much more. Customers can choose from products featuring all of their favorite pop culture icons, from princesses and wizards, villains and heroes, even cartoon characters and bands. The wide selection is one of many reasons why Blue Culture Tees has become a trusted online source for quality pop culture products at great prices.

The Grand Opening of the brick and mortar Blue Culture Tees location takes place on June 4th, 2022, and special events, sales, and deals are sure to accompany the event. Customers interested in visiting or receiving exclusive offers and deals may sign up for the company's newsletter online , and may also sign up for the rewards program to take advantage of points, coupons, and more.

Contact:

Name: Matt Covey

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 1-800-921-2139

SOURCE Blue Culture Tees