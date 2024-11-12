Blue Current Inc. Appoints Susan Stone as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Safety Revolution in the Battery Industry

Newly Appointed Leader to Spearhead Efforts to Prioritize Safety, Energy Density and Scalability of Liquidless, PFAS-Free Batteries in Electric Vehicle, Consumer and Health Technologies

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Current, Inc. , a startup creating a new way to safely and efficiently power a high-tech world with its fully dry, sustainably designed and high-performing solid-state battery, today announced the appointment of Susan Stone as its Chief Executive Officer. In this position, Stone will lead Blue Current to commercial production of its battery—engineered to set a new industry safety standard with no flammable liquids or gels in its composition—for electric vehicles (EV), consumer wearables, health technologies and more applications.

Stone is an award-winning, dynamic executive with a proven track record in scaling companies with disruptive technologies to enhance industry impact and reach new heights. She joins Blue Current most recently from Ubiquitous Energy, where she served as a board member and investor for nearly five years before being named Chief Executive Officer in 2019. Stone's renowned talent to build powerful teams and alliances has helped to significantly grow organizations' board of directors and advisors, and forge partnerships and venture backing with top industry players.

At Blue Current, Stone will lead the company's 50-strong team in bringing its safe, innovative battery technology to market. Since its founding in 2014, Blue Current has steadfastly prioritized the extensive time necessary in the research & development phase to disrupt the battery market and establish a new industry threshold focused on safety and performance. The resulting technology breakthrough is a unique, fully dry battery composition that significantly reduces the risk of fire and explosion when using or charging EVs, consumer technologies, medical devices and more. Under Stone's executive leadership, Blue Current will advance the use of its batteries with leading global companies via joint research agreements and sample production, providing them with a solution that will bring a wide range of technologies to their next stage of safety standards and energy storage capabilities.

"I'm thrilled to step into this role and work with Blue Current's team, partners and investors in meeting a critical cross-industry demand for safe but powerful batteries," said Susan Stone, CEO of Blue Current. "I believe this company is at the forefront of transformative energy solutions, and that our battery prototype will meet the critical safety and high-performance needs of industry leaders and consumers alike."

"Susan's leadership is an invaluable addition to Blue Current as we prepare to deliver, at scale, an energy storage system that's compositionally leagues ahead of what other producers can offer, such as the removal of harmful chemicals and the ability to mass produce with easily accessible materials," said Kevin Wujcik, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Blue Current. "We're eager to welcome Susan and her wealth of experience to the team."

Blue Current is driving a revolution in the battery industry with its safe, energy dense, solid-state battery. Free of flammable liquids and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Blue Current's batteries significantly reduce risks to human and environmental health while providing a high-performing alternative to lithium and other battery types. By utilizing 10 times more earth-abundant materials like silicon in its composition than other anodes, Blue Current offers a cost-effective, highly scalable solution tapped by leading companies globally, propelling the electric vehicle, consumer tech and other energy-reliant industries to their next stage. Blue Current's team works out of its state-of-the-art, production-ready facility in Hayward, CA. To learn more about Blue Current, Inc., visit https://bluecurrent.com/ .

