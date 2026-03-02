Blue Cycle LLC Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cycle LLC, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of software development companies and security services partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

Blue Cycle LLC (Blue Cycle) is a Cybersecurity Advisory, Services, and Systems Integrator firm operating at the intersection of Microsoft Security, and real-world business complexity. From advanced Microsoft Sentinel deployments to security-first Copilot and AI readiness to agentic development, we help organizations adopt Microsoft Security the right way — not just the fast way.

JP Bourget, CEO of Blue Cycle, says: "Joining MISA puts us in a group of Microsoft security partners — and that's exactly where we want to be. It reflects the work we've put into delivering sharp advisory, strong security technologies, and real integration between third-party products and the Microsoft Security ecosystem. At the end of the day, we're here to solve the actual business problem, not just check a compliance box."

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders & security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

About Blue Cycle LLC:

Blue Cycle is a Cybersecurity Advisory, Services, and Systems Integrator firm built around the Microsoft Security ecosystem. A Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) member, Blue Cycle specializes in the work most partners won't touch: complex Sentinel implementations, security-first Copilot and AI readiness, agentic development, and adoption and change management across Microsoft Security. The company's approach — Organize, Transform, Accelerate — is grounded in solving actual business problems, not selling maturity models. Learn more at www.bluecycle.net .

