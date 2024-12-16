Blue Cypress Announces SoundPost: Next-Generation Financial Management for Associations

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cypress, a pioneering incubator and accelerator dedicated to transforming the association and non-profit sector, today announced the launch of SoundPost, an innovative AI-powered financial management consultancy designed to help associations and nonprofits streamline their accounting operations and enhance financial decision-making. Led by founder and CEO Andrew Schwartz Crane, CMA, SoundPost combines advanced artificial intelligence with deep association industry expertise to transform how social-sector organizations manage their finances.

"Our core purpose is simple but powerful: Simplifying Accounting, Amplifying Impact," said Crane. "SoundPost exists to make accounting seamless, effortless, and transparent, enabling social-sector organizations to focus on their core missions."

"Associations have been seeking a solution that truly understands their unique financial management challenges," said Johanna Kasper Snider, CEO of Blue Cypress. "SoundPost brings a fresh approach to how these organizations can transform their accounting operations through AI, allowing their teams to shift focus from routine tasks to strategic initiatives that drive their missions forward."

SoundPost addresses critical challenges facing association finance teams, including labor-intensive routine activities, complex budgeting processes, and insufficient financial forecasting capabilities. Through AI-driven solutions and expert consulting, SoundPost helps organizations automate routine tasks while providing strategic insights that empower better decision-making.

The company's name draws inspiration from the essential component in string instruments that transfers vibrations and enables resonance – much like how SoundPost serves as a vital link between associations and their financial success. This dedication to precision and expertise reflects the firm's commitment to accuracy and reliability in financial management.

Drawing on over twenty-five years of executive experience in technology, consulting, and financial solutions, Crane brings a unique perspective to association financial management. Most recently Chief Operating Officer at Brightfind, a Blue Cypress company, his track record includes founding Future Value Consulting, which became Aptify's first U.S.-based AMS implementation partner.

As part of the Blue Cypress family of companies, SoundPost joins a diverse network of innovators leveraging cutting-edge AI and advanced technologies to maximize social sector impact. Through Blue Cypress's comprehensive support system, including operational services, coaching, and technology enablement, SoundPost is well-positioned to deliver meaningful solutions for association financial management.

For more information about SoundPost and its innovative financial management solutions, visit soundpost.ai.

About Blue Cypress

Blue Cypress is a forward-thinking family of companies dedicated to empowering the association and non-profit sector. As a pioneering incubator and accelerator, we foster growth through evergreen investments, leveraging cutting-edge AI and advanced technologies to help organizations redefine what's possible. Learn more at bluecypress.io.

About SoundPost

SoundPost is an AI-powered financial management consultancy that transforms how associations and non-profits handle their finances. By combining artificial intelligence with deep industry expertise, we make accounting seamless, effortless, and transparent, enabling organizations to focus on their core missions. Learn more at soundpost.ai.

Contact: Emily Snover

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (504) 285-3334

Website: soundpost.ai

SOURCE SoundPost