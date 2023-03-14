Blue Cypress Launches Zen Zero: A Finance and Accounting Firm for Associations and Not-for-Profit Organizations

NEW ORLEANS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cypress, a family of companies committed to serving purpose-driven organizations with a focus on professional services and disruptive technology, is excited to announce the newest member of its family, Zen Zero. The newly founded firm will provide finance and accounting services to associations and not-for-profit organizations.

Zen Zero logo

Zen Zero is founded by Nadine Witchel, FCPA, FCGA, a seasoned professional accountant and association leader with over 20 years of experience leading finance, operations, membership, and technology departments for organizations, including Aptify, Community Brands, Oracle NetSuite, DocuPhase, PerByte. Additionally, some of her notable volunteer positions include President of the Aptify User Community, President of the Canadian Society of Associations Executives Manitoba Chapter, and Treasurer of the Human Resource Management Association of Manitoba.

"I am thrilled to launch Zen Zero, a company dedicated to helping associations and organizations achieve their financial goals," said Witchel. "With our expertise and commitment to using the latest technology, we are confident that we can provide exceptional accounting consulting services that will help organizations thrive."

Zen Zero's services are designed to meet the unique needs of associations and not-for-profit organizations. The company is committed to providing high-quality services, including fractional chief financial officer (CFO) and controller services, outsourced accounting assistance, audit preparation, financial analysis, and reporting. Additionally, the company will select and implement new accounting software, consult on financial software integrations, and provide accounting expertise for project assistance/system implementation. Zen Zero's team will be global and heavily leverage AI and cutting-edge technology to provide exceptional performance, quality, and reasonable costs to its clients.

"Nadine is known in the association industry as an accounting process and systems expert. She's worked with executive leadership and finance teams to achieve meaningful change and improvement," shared Johanna Kasper Snider, CEO, Blue Cypress. "Nadine also has a passion for associations and the intersection of accounting and technology. She takes pride in ensuring organizations' operations run smoothly to positively impact the bottom line. We're looking forward to the immense value she will bring to her clients!"

Blue Cypress Chairman Amith Nagarajan added: "The launch of Zen Zero represents an expansion of our capabilities for member-based organizations and a significant step forward in our commitment to providing innovative solutions to the association space. We're confident that Zen Zero will become a trusted partner for organizations seeking to navigate the complex financial landscape and move us towards realizing our vision of a more connected and efficient association ecosystem."

For more information about Zen Zero, please visit zenzero.co.

About Blue Cypress

Blue Cypress is a family of companies united by the Conscious Capitalism philosophy aimed to empower purpose-driven leaders to make a positive impact on the world. Learn more at bluecypress.io.

About Zen Zero

Zen Zero provides associations and non-profit organizations with finance and accounting services. We believe accounting should be fun and exciting, not dreaded. Learn more at zenzero.co.

