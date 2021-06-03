Blue Cypress Makes Strategic Investment in TRG Arts To Fuel Impact and Growth in Supporting the Arts and Culture Sector

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International arts management consultants TRG Arts today announced it has received a strategic investment from Blue Cypress, a family of companies that serve purpose-driven organizations, with a specific focus on professional services and disruptive technology. The investment represents Blue Cypress's commitment to the success of TRG Arts and its mission to propel the recovery, growth and resiliency of the arts and culture sector. Blue Cypress will be a minority partner and TRG will continue to operate independently, retaining its executive team and staff.

The partnership came about from shared values and vision between the two companies. Both believe in the critical role arts and culture play in serving and nurturing the soul and economies of communities. TRG shares Blue Cypress's belief in a philosophy of long-term thinking, lasting impact and life-long growth; TRG's business model and culture align with Blue Cypress's investment in and acquisition of disruptive, forward-thinking and evergreen businesses.

"I know this sector is going to recover strongly, and this gives us a boost in resources to continue our work," said TRG Chief Executive Officer Jill S. Robinson. "This investment from Blue Cypress will be focused on TRG's growth, performance and execution so we can get farther faster in helping our critical arts and cultural ecology thrive into a new, post-pandemic reality."

"We are really excited about having TRG Arts in the Blue Cypress Family," said Amith Nagarajan, Chairman of Blue Cypress. "They are disruptors that have the potential for huge, positive impact in the arts community, and that's the kind of vision we're always looking for."

TRG has been serving the arts and culture sector for more than 25 years, has offices on two continents, and continues to grow and impact arts organizations worldwide. TRG offers a range of free resources for cultural and arts professionals throughout the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the EU to ensure the field of arts and culture thrives now and after the COVID-19 crisis:

A number of studies on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the arts and culture sector based on data from the COVID-19 Sector Benchmark, an initiative led by TRG Arts and UK arts data specialists Purple Seven, which has grown into the largest global arts and cultural consumer dataset in the industry.

TRG 30, a biweekly 30-minute webinar series of crisis counsel and best practices that attracts hundreds of executives globally: https://go.trgarts.com/TRG30.

"I'm inspired by Blue Cypress's enthusiasm about TRG's clients, about the arts and cultural sector, about us," added Robinson. "They offer many exciting opportunities for our growth into new industries, professional development, learning from the other companies in their family, and more. I'm incredibly excited by this opportunity for TRG."

About TRG Arts

TRG Arts (The Results Group for the Arts) is an international, data-driven change agency consulting with arts and cultural executive leaders, marketers and fundraisers on a patron loyalty-based approach to increasing sustainable revenue. Experts in the arts sector for 25 years, TRG Arts has earned a reputation unsurpassed for achieving results and building successful business models for non-profit and commercial arts and cultural organizations. TRG Arts is an industry pioneer in areas including audience loyalty development, membership and the subscription model, and dynamic pricing. TRG Arts believes in the transformative power of arts and culture, and that positive, profound change in the business model of arts organizations can lead to artistic innovation and the ability to inspire entire communities. Visit www.trgarts.com.

About Blue Cypress

Blue Cypress is a family of companies aligned by the Conscious Capitalism philosophy: we believe in serving purpose-driven leaders who impact the world in positive ways. Blue Cypress launches new brands and acquires existing businesses as a part of our evergreen, or long-term, investment strategy. Each family member company is unique in its market, products, services, and operations. Members of the Blue Cypress family include Brightfind, BuzzShift, Cimatri, IMPACT, PROPEL, rasa.io, Sidecar, and Tasio. Blue Cypress has an extensive partner network that includes: PropFuel, Gather Voices, UpContent, Matchbox Virtual Media, and the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute. For additional information, visit https://bluecypress.io/.

