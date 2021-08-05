Blue Delta Jeans Co. and Bold Metrics Create a Fast and Frictionless Way To Fit Customers Virtually For Custom Jeans

"Traditionally, we required 16 body measurements from every client to make a pair of bespoke jeans, and these measurements were taken in person using a measuring tape. Now, with the implementation of the Bold Metrics Virtual Tailor, we are able to collect these same measurements from anyone, anywhere, anytime, and have full confidence that the product we make will fit."

— Blue Delta Jeans Co. CEO and Co-founder, Josh West

The Bold Metrics Virtual Tailor solution produces over 50 unique customer body measurements via its AI Body Scanning technology, with accuracy comparable to a Master Tailor, creating a fast, accurate and frictionless online fitting process for new customers.

"Our technology is providing a data-backed approach to helping custom clothiers scale, and grow their markets, while reducing the amount of time and resources needed. These saved resources can then be reinvested back in other areas of the business to further boost growth. We're excited to partner with Blue Delta Jeans on scaling their business using the Virtual Tailor."

— VP of Product and Strategy at Bold Metrics, Jeff Mergy

Together, both companies have created a scalable, direct-to-consumer custom denim model that makes on-demand custom manufacturing a reality. After implementation, return rates have fallen to just 7%, which is impressive, especially for custom apparel.

By creating a seamless and personalized fitting experience around custom denim, Blue Delta Jeans Co. has significantly expanded its potential customer base and elevated the customer retail experience around shopping for custom denim jeans online. The results of the launch have been great for both men and women hoping to find the perfect fitting pair of jeans.

