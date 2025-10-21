Blue Diamond Growers Selects New Public Relations Agency of Record

Methods+Mastery, a specialty agency within the FleishmanHillard group of companies ,

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers (BDG), the world's largest almond cooperative, has selected "Team BDG" operated by a FleishmanHillard specialty agency, Methods+Mastery.

The new agency of record is supporting both marketing and corporate communications effective immediately. Team BDG won following a two-month RFP process designed to find a strategic modern communications partner to reinvigorate almondmilk's cultural relevance.

"The team distinguished itself early by employing industry-leading tools and resources, developing a tailored audience segmentation strategy, and showcasing its expertise across corporate communications, ingredient storytelling, and media relations while simultaneously bringing a collaborative spirit and vibrant energy to the initiative," said Maya Erwin, vice president of marketing and innovation, Blue Diamond Growers. "I am confident in the team's innovative ideas and keen sense for moving Blue Diamond to the next level amid a shifting culture."

"The opportunity to remind today's culture-obsessed consumers about the benefits of almonds and almondmilk is a dream brief," said Justin Goldsborough, senior vice president and partner, integration lead for Team BDG. "We are looking forward to working together with Blue Diamond to break through in today's dynamic environment and win with consumers."

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs about 1,300 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers