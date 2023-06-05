Blue Diamond Introduces NEW Chocolate "Thin Dipped Almonds"

News provided by

Blue Diamond Almonds

05 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

Blue Diamond's first-ever chocolate-covered product line boasts great taste with half the sugar of the average chocolate-covered almonds.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers is kicking off the spring season with a fresh new product line that is hitting the snack nuts aisle in May: Thin Dipped Almonds. These delicious, better-for-you option of chocolate-dipped almonds will be available at Walmart in convenient, four-ounce bags.

Continue Reading
Blue Diamond ThinDipped Almonds - Double Dark Chocolate
Blue Diamond ThinDipped Almonds - Double Dark Chocolate
Blue Diamond ThinDipped Almonds - Caramel
Blue Diamond ThinDipped Almonds - Caramel

"We are so excited to present our customers with yet another incredible innovation within Blue Diamond's iconic snack almond portfolio," said Raj Joshi, Sr. Vice President of Global Consumer Division, Blue Diamond Growers. "Whether you're a health nut or not, Thin Dipped Almonds offer a smart choice when it comes to sweet snacking. The thin layer of chocolate enhances the almond's natural crunch while allowing snackers to enjoy a delicious, sweet treat – without the guilt!"

Thin Dipped Almonds come in two irresistible flavors: Double Dark Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel. Both products contain 50% less sugar than the average chocolate-covered almonds. One serving (about 19 almonds) has 170 calories and five grams of protein. Thin Dipped Almonds are free of cholesterol, high in Vitamin E, contain no artificial colors or flavors, and do not have a shiny wax or gloss finish.

Blue Diamond is a world-class leader in consumer trend analysis and flavor forecasting that leads to new products like Thin Dipped Almonds and many other unique flavors within the Blue Diamond Growers snack almond line up. Check out all the Blue Diamond snack almond flavors on the website at www.bluediamond.com

About Blue Diamond
Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Blue Diamond Almonds

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.