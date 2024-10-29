Blue Duck Capital Sends Open Letter to Amazon Board of Directors
News provided byBlue Duck Capital, LLC
Oct 29, 2024, 09:00 ET
Calls for Capital Return Program and Increased Transparency Around Projected A.I. Investment
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Duck Capital ("Blue Duck"), a long/short equity investment manager focused on thematic opportunities within Technology, Media, Telecom, Consumer, and Industrial sectors and long-term shareholder of Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN)(the "Company") common stock, today issued an open letter to the Amazon Board of Directors voicing concerns about the lackluster performance of the Company's stock.
In the letter, Blue Duck outlines a number of initiatives it believes management can undertake to remedy the underperformance, including:
- Initiate a formal and significant capital return program to match the Company's market cap, free cash flow and capital reserves.
- Improve on inefficient business execution across AWS and retail businesses.
- Provide more transparency around substantial projected A.I. Investment.
- Leverage Whole Foods' leading market position to better capitalize on growing national health food movement.
- Refocus Amazon Studios, Wondery and all related media verticals to realign capital spend with viewership to avoid further talent and content missteps.
The full text of the letter can be found here.
About Blue Duck Capital, LLC
The objective of Blue Duck Capital Partners LP (the "Fund") is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by employing a long/short equity strategy focused on thematic opportunities within Technology, Media, Telecom, Consumer, and Industrial sectors. The foundation of the strategy is a rigorous bottoms-up, risk/reward discipline that uncovers mispriced global equities across all market caps. The Fund's diligence process tends to underweight traditional 'sell-side' broker research and mainstream financial media and instead makes heavy use of primary sources. This tends to produce a return stream that has a low correlation with the S&P 500. The Fund manages risk by balancing exposures, using modest leverage, and adhering to proprietary risk/reward levels. Blue Duck Capital, LLC is based in Manhattan Beach, California. Blue Duck Capital LLC was founded by Alex Beinfield in 2019. Blue Duck Capital Partners, LP was launched by Alex in September 2020. Alex has over a decade of "buy-side" Wall Street experience. For more information, please visit https://blueduckcap.com/
Media Contact
Taylor Ingraham
ASC Advisors
[email protected]
203-992-1230
SOURCE Blue Duck Capital, LLC
