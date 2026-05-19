Blue Earth Diagnostics to Present New Molecular Imaging Data Advancing Patient Outcomes at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2026 Annual Meeting
News provided byBlue Earth Diagnostics
May 19, 2026, 07:00 ET
May 19, 2026, 07:00 ET
BOSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Earth Diagnostics, a Bracco company and recognized leader in the development and commercialization of innovative positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals, today announced that nine abstracts featuring the latest data on its growing portfolio and pipeline will be presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2026 Annual Meeting, held from May 30–June 2, in Los Angeles, CA. The presentations will showcase expanding clinical and preclinical evidence supporting novel PET imaging agents designed to improve prostate cancer detection, including findings from an intra-patient, head-to-head comparator study of POSLUMA® (flotufolastat F 18) and piflufolastat F 18.
Across multiple studies, POSLUMA® demonstrated strong performance in detecting biochemical recurrence following radical prostatectomy, particularly at low prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels where conventional imaging remains limited. Additional data from a prospective clinical study underscores the potential utility of Axumin® (fluciclovine F 18) in patients with negative or inconclusive prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET scans, supporting continued innovation in prostate cancer imaging.
"PET radiopharmaceuticals can transform uncertainty into precision by providing clinicians with early insights to identify clinically meaningful answers when decisions cannot wait," said Marco Campione, President and CEO of Blue Earth Diagnostics. "The data presented at SNMMI showcase our commitment to advancing nuclear medicine and enhancing patient outcomes through cutting-edge molecular imaging solutions, which facilitate precise, timely, and confident clinical decision-making."
Blue Earth Diagnostics invites attendees of the 2026 SNMMI Annual Meeting to participate in the Satellite Symposium titled, "Precision in PSMA: Why Agent Selection Matters More Than Ever" on Sunday, May 31, from 11:15 AM to 12:15 PM PT in Petree Hall C. Additionally, please visit the Bracco | Blue Earth Diagnostics Exhibit Booth #1823. For complete details on the sessions and a list of scientific presentations, please check the SNMMI online program.
POSLUMA (flotufolastat F 18)
DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Title: Intra-patient Contemporaneous Comparator Study of the Qualitative Assessment of Urinary Radioactivity of 18F-Piflufolastat and 18F Flotufolastat PET/CT in Patients with Low PSA Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer After Radical Prostatectomy
Presenter: Phillip H. Kuo, MD, Kuo Radiology LLC
Session Type: Poster presentation
Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT
Abstract ID.: 261637
DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Title: Intra-patient Contemporaneous Comparator Study of Normal-Organ Distribution of PSMA-Targeting PET Radiopharmaceuticals, 18F-Piflufolastat and 18F-Flotufolastat, in Patients with Low PSA Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer after Radical Prostatectomy
Presenter: Phillip H. Kuo, MD, Kuo Radiology LLC
Session Type: Poster presentation
Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT
Abstract ID.: 261643
DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Title: Positive Predictive Value of 18F-Flotufolastat PET in Patients with Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer: Radio-Guided Salvage Surgery and Histological Validation
Presenter: Daniel Sasse, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine München, Germany
Session Type: Poster presentation
Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT
Abstract ID.: 202066
DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Title: Intraindividual Comparison of Unspecific Bone Uptake Between 18F-Flotufolastat and 18F-PSMA-1007 PET/CT in Patients with Prostate Cancer
Presenter: Daniel Sasse, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine München, Germany
Session Type: Poster presentation
Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT
Abstract ID.: 261004
DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Title: Real-world Detection Efficacy of ¹⁸F-Flotufolastat PET/CT
Presenter: Daniel Sasse, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine München, Germany
Session Type: Poster presentation
Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT
Abstract ID.: 262312
DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Title: Tracking Changes in PSMA-PET During Initial Therapy for Metastatic Hormone-sensitive Prostate Cancer (mHSPC): Initial Results from PSMATrack
Presenter: Heather Jacene, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts
Session Type: Poster presentation
Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT
Abstract ID.: 262165
Axumin (fluciclovine F 18)
DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Title: The REFINE Study – A Prospective Clinical Trial: Uncovering Prostate Cancer Biochemical Recurrence with 18F-Fluciclovine After Negative PSMA PET
Presenter: Theo Lorenzini, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, TUM Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine Munich, Germany
Session Type: Oral presentation
Session Time: 1:20 – 1:30 PM PT
Abstract ID.: 262074
DATE: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Title: Imaging Heterogeneity in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer on Paired PSMA and F18-Fluciclovine PET/CT
Presenter: Heather Jacene, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts
Session Type: Poster presentation
Session Time: 11:30 – 12:15 pm PT
Abstract ID.: 261277
64Cu-rhPSMA-7.3/Pipeline
DATE: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Title: 64Cu-rhPSMA-7.3 for Imaging Prostate Cancer: A Preclinical Proof of Concept Study
Presenter: George Pope
Session Type: Poster presentation
Session Time: 11:30 – 12:15 PM CT
Abstract ID.: 261612
About Bracco
Bracco group, founded in 1927, is a global leader in diagnostic imaging, committed to advancing healthcare and improving people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision medicine.
The company operates in the healthcare sector across more than 100 countries with a workforce of over 4,000 employees and consolidated annual revenues of approximately €2 billion, 88% generated by international markets.
With a strong commitment to innovation - investing around 9% of its reference turnover in Research & Development - Bracco develops and provides a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products for diagnostic imaging, including contrast agents for X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), as well as microbubbles for Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Molecular Imaging through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents, alongside AI-based solutions. It is also a global market leader in advanced contrast management technologies for cardiovascular angiography and radiology imaging.
Discover more at www.bracco.com
About Blue Earth Diagnostics
Blue Earth Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Bracco Imaging, is a global company advancing precision molecular imaging to support timely decisions and better patient outcomes. Founded in 2014, we work closely with clinicians and collaborators, bringing deep expertise to the development and delivery of positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals. Our growing portfolio helps uncover disease sooner and guide treatment choices across multiple disease states, including oncology and cardiology. Backed by a dedicated team, we deliver clear answers when decisions matter most.
For more information, please visit: www.blueearthdiagnostics.com.
POSLUMA® is a registered trademark of Blue Earth Diagnostics
U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information About POSLUMA
INDICATION
POSLUMA® (flotufolastat F 18) injection is indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions in men with prostate cancer
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
To report suspected adverse reactions to POSLUMA, call 1-844-POSLUMA (1-844-767-5862) or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Full POSLUMA prescribing information is available at www.posluma.com/prescribing-information.pdf.
U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information About Axumin
INDICATION
Axumin® (fluciclovine F 18) injection is indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in men with suspected prostate cancer recurrence based on elevated blood prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels following prior treatment.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
To report suspected adverse reactions to Axumin, call 1-855-AXUMIN1 (1-855-298-6461) or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Please see Axumin full Prescribing Information.
Contact:
For Blue Earth Diagnostics
Monica Planinsek
Corporate Communications Manager
[email protected]
(M) (207) 838-3863
Media
Shannon Moore
[email protected]
(M) (714) 348-483
SOURCE Blue Earth Diagnostics
Blue Earth Diagnostics, a Bracco company and recognized leader in the development and commercialization of innovative positron emission tomography...
Blue Earth Diagnostics, a Bracco company and recognized leader in the development and commercialization of innovative positron emission tomography...
Share this article