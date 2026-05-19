Blue Earth Diagnostics to Present New Molecular Imaging Data Advancing Patient Outcomes at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2026 Annual Meeting

BOSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Earth Diagnostics, a Bracco company and recognized leader in the development and commercialization of innovative positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals, today announced that nine abstracts featuring the latest data on its growing portfolio and pipeline will be presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2026 Annual Meeting, held from May 30–June 2, in Los Angeles, CA. The presentations will showcase expanding clinical and preclinical evidence supporting novel PET imaging agents designed to improve prostate cancer detection, including findings from an intra-patient, head-to-head comparator study of POSLUMA® (flotufolastat F 18) and piflufolastat F 18.

Across multiple studies, POSLUMA® demonstrated strong performance in detecting biochemical recurrence following radical prostatectomy, particularly at low prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels where conventional imaging remains limited. Additional data from a prospective clinical study underscores the potential utility of Axumin® (fluciclovine F 18) in patients with negative or inconclusive prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET scans, supporting continued innovation in prostate cancer imaging.

"PET radiopharmaceuticals can transform uncertainty into precision by providing clinicians with early insights to identify clinically meaningful answers when decisions cannot wait," said Marco Campione, President and CEO of Blue Earth Diagnostics. "The data presented at SNMMI showcase our commitment to advancing nuclear medicine and enhancing patient outcomes through cutting-edge molecular imaging solutions, which facilitate precise, timely, and confident clinical decision-making."

Blue Earth Diagnostics invites attendees of the 2026 SNMMI Annual Meeting to participate in the Satellite Symposium titled, "Precision in PSMA: Why Agent Selection Matters More Than Ever" on Sunday, May 31, from 11:15 AM to 12:15 PM PT in Petree Hall C. Additionally, please visit the Bracco | Blue Earth Diagnostics Exhibit Booth #1823. For complete details on the sessions and a list of scientific presentations, please check the SNMMI online program.

POSLUMA (flotufolastat F 18)

DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Title: Intra-patient Contemporaneous Comparator Study of the Qualitative Assessment of Urinary Radioactivity of 18F-Piflufolastat and 18F Flotufolastat PET/CT in Patients with Low PSA Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer After Radical Prostatectomy

Presenter: Phillip H. Kuo, MD, Kuo Radiology LLC

Session Type: Poster presentation

Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT

Abstract ID.: 261637

DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Title: Intra-patient Contemporaneous Comparator Study of Normal-Organ Distribution of PSMA-Targeting PET Radiopharmaceuticals, 18F-Piflufolastat and 18F-Flotufolastat, in Patients with Low PSA Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer after Radical Prostatectomy

Presenter: Phillip H. Kuo, MD, Kuo Radiology LLC

Session Type: Poster presentation

Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT

Abstract ID.: 261643

DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Title: Positive Predictive Value of 18F-Flotufolastat PET in Patients with Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer: Radio-Guided Salvage Surgery and Histological Validation

Presenter: Daniel Sasse, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine München, Germany

Session Type: Poster presentation

Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT

Abstract ID.: 202066

DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Title: Intraindividual Comparison of Unspecific Bone Uptake Between 18F-Flotufolastat and 18F-PSMA-1007 PET/CT in Patients with Prostate Cancer

Presenter: Daniel Sasse, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine München, Germany

Session Type: Poster presentation

Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT

Abstract ID.: 261004

DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Title: Real-world Detection Efficacy of ¹⁸F-Flotufolastat PET/CT

Presenter: Daniel Sasse, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine München, Germany

Session Type: Poster presentation

Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT

Abstract ID.: 262312

DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Title: Tracking Changes in PSMA-PET During Initial Therapy for Metastatic Hormone-sensitive Prostate Cancer (mHSPC): Initial Results from PSMATrack

Presenter: Heather Jacene, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts

Session Type: Poster presentation

Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT

Abstract ID.: 262165

Axumin (fluciclovine F 18)

DATE: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Title: The REFINE Study – A Prospective Clinical Trial: Uncovering Prostate Cancer Biochemical Recurrence with 18F-Fluciclovine After Negative PSMA PET

Presenter: Theo Lorenzini, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, TUM Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine Munich, Germany

Session Type: Oral presentation

Session Time: 1:20 – 1:30 PM PT

Abstract ID.: 262074

DATE: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Title: Imaging Heterogeneity in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer on Paired PSMA and F18-Fluciclovine PET/CT

Presenter: Heather Jacene, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts

Session Type: Poster presentation

Session Time: 11:30 – 12:15 pm PT

Abstract ID.: 261277

64 Cu-rhPSMA-7.3/Pipeline

DATE: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Title: 64Cu-rhPSMA-7.3 for Imaging Prostate Cancer: A Preclinical Proof of Concept Study

Presenter: George Pope

Session Type: Poster presentation

Session Time: 11:30 – 12:15 PM CT

Abstract ID.: 261612

About Bracco

Bracco group, founded in 1927, is a global leader in diagnostic imaging, committed to advancing healthcare and improving people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision medicine.

The company operates in the healthcare sector across more than 100 countries with a workforce of over 4,000 employees and consolidated annual revenues of approximately €2 billion, 88% generated by international markets.

With a strong commitment to innovation - investing around 9% of its reference turnover in Research & Development - Bracco develops and provides a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products for diagnostic imaging, including contrast agents for X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), as well as microbubbles for Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Molecular Imaging through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents, alongside AI-based solutions. It is also a global market leader in advanced contrast management technologies for cardiovascular angiography and radiology imaging.

Discover more at www.bracco.com

About Blue Earth Diagnostics

Blue Earth Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Bracco Imaging, is a global company advancing precision molecular imaging to support timely decisions and better patient outcomes. Founded in 2014, we work closely with clinicians and collaborators, bringing deep expertise to the development and delivery of positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals. Our growing portfolio helps uncover disease sooner and guide treatment choices across multiple disease states, including oncology and cardiology. Backed by a dedicated team, we deliver clear answers when decisions matter most.

For more information, please visit: www.blueearthdiagnostics.com.

POSLUMA® is a registered trademark of Blue Earth Diagnostics

U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information About POSLUMA

INDICATION

POSLUMA® (flotufolastat F 18) injection is indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions in men with prostate cancer

with suspected metastasis who are candidates for initial definitive therapy

with suspected recurrence based on elevated serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Image interpretation errors can occur with POSLUMA PET. A negative image does not rule out the presence of prostate cancer and a positive image does not confirm the presence of prostate cancer. The performance of POSLUMA for imaging metastatic pelvic lymph nodes in patients prior to initial definitive therapy seems to be affected by serum PSA levels and risk grouping. The performance of POSLUMA for imaging patients with biochemical evidence of recurrence of prostate cancer seems to be affected by serum PSA levels. Flotufolastat F 18 uptake is not specific for prostate cancer and may occur in other types of cancer, in non-malignant processes, and in normal tissues. Clinical correlation, which may include histopathological evaluation, is recommended.





Risk of Image Misinterpretation in Patients with Suspected Prostate Cancer Recurrence: The interpretation of POSLUMA PET may differ depending on imaging readers, particularly in the prostate/prostate bed region. Because of the associated risk of false positive interpretation, consider multidisciplinary consultation and histopathological confirmation when clinical decision-making hinges on flotufolastat F 18 uptake only in the prostate/prostate bed region or only on uptake interpreted as borderline.





POSLUMA use contributes to a patient's overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure is associated with an increased risk for cancer. Advise patients to hydrate before and after administration and to void frequently after administration. Ensure safe handling to minimize radiation exposure to the patient and health care providers.





The adverse reactions reported in ≥0.4% of patients in clinical studies were diarrhea, blood pressure increase and injection site pain.





Drug Interactions: androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and other therapies targeting the androgen pathway, such as androgen receptor antagonists, may result in changes in uptake of flotufolastat F 18 in prostate cancer. The effect of these therapies on performance of POSLUMA PET has not been established.

To report suspected adverse reactions to POSLUMA, call 1-844-POSLUMA (1-844-767-5862) or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Full POSLUMA prescribing information is available at www.posluma.com/prescribing-information.pdf.

U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information About Axumin

INDICATION

Axumin® (fluciclovine F 18) injection is indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in men with suspected prostate cancer recurrence based on elevated blood prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels following prior treatment.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Image interpretation errors can occur with Axumin PET imaging. A negative image does not rule out recurrent prostate cancer and a positive image does not confirm its presence. The performance of Axumin seems to be affected by PSA levels. Axumin uptake may occur with other cancers and benign prostatic hypertrophy in primary prostate cancer. Clinical correlation, which may include histopathological evaluation, is recommended.





Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur in patients who receive Axumin. Emergency resuscitation equipment and personnel should be immediately available.





Axumin use contributes to a patient's overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure, which is associated with an increased risk of cancer. Safe handling practices should be used to minimize radiation exposure to the patient and health care providers.





Adverse reactions were reported in ≤1% of subjects during clinical studies with Axumin. The most common adverse reactions were injection site pain, injection site erythema and dysgeusia.

To report suspected adverse reactions to Axumin, call 1-855-AXUMIN1 (1-855-298-6461) or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see Axumin full Prescribing Information.

Contact:

For Blue Earth Diagnostics

Monica Planinsek

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

(M) (207) 838-3863

Media

Shannon Moore

[email protected]

(M) (714) 348-483

SOURCE Blue Earth Diagnostics