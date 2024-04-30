Blue Earth Summit launches in London - Europe's leading event for impact led businesses back for 2024

Entrepreneurs, Campaigners & Politicians join forces to catalyse change

LONDON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 16-18 October 2024, Blue Earth Summit will land in London with an action led schedule and a mission led manifesto: Inspire. Connect. Act.

Taking place at Woolwich Works and now in its 4th year, this supercharged Summit will gather over 5000 innovators, startups, global corporations, politicians, adventurers, academics, celebrities and campaigners under one roof to connect together, act fast and create planet positive change.

Over 3 packed days and 10 stages, 300 speakers include Dragons Den's Deborah Meaden, Ecotricity Founder Dale Vince OBE, Iceland CEO, Richard Walker, former Minister and Trustee of the Climate Group, Amber Rudd and Arctic Explorer & Investor, Ben Saunders, as well as representatives from a range of organisations including Virgin, Diageo, British Business Bank, Rewilding Britain and Blue Marine Foundation.

Inspire. Connect. Act. is a rallying call from the Founders of Blue Earth Summit for people and organisations to collaborate at pace, creating better outcomes for the health of the planet and humanity.

From city health to tech enabled conservation, nature, energy, water, fashion waste to finance and investment, every significant climate impact sector will be represented with talks, workshops, clinics and networking opportunities to optimise learning and inspire action.

As an illustration of the manifesto, BE100 will give 1000 planet positive startups the opportunity to pitch to hundreds of investors, with access to £10 billion investment capital to fast forward their solutions.

A series of curated events prior to Blue Earth Summit will further deliver the 3 step mission. FUTURES - a series of UK and global events covering topics from oceans to creative industries. FORUM - a 2 day event at London Climate Week in June, connecting over 200 impact investors with 40 of the most exciting and scalable climate positive innovators, as well as expert speakers.

In the words of Deborah Meaden "Climate change is one of the biggest opportunities of our time. We need purpose-led business to drive innovation & invest in long term solutions."

Rewilding Britain CEO, Rebecca Wrigley adds "We are excited to connect with Blue Earth Summit, a community which stands out as being purpose-driven, innovative and collaborative. We want Britain to be ambitious. We need to be. There is hope and we need to work together to ensure a wilder, nature-rich future that benefits us all."

Blue Earth Summit Co-Founder, Will Hayler explains the ethos and ambition behind this year's Blue Earth Summit:

"We all recognise that time is running out to protect our planet. Our manifesto for Blue Earth Summit 2024, Inspire. Connect. Act. is a direct and urgent rallying call for everyone - from business to policy makers, influencers and activists - to work together at greater pace.

"We have designed Blue Earth Summit and our satellite events as powerful levers to enable essential understanding and ignite collaboration. We know our entrepreneurial approach mixed with the energy of our community will catapult solutions to urgent planetary problems," says Blue Earth Summit Co-Founder, Will Hayler.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Blue Earth

Blue Earth creates industry leading impact events that connect people on a mission to transform the way the world works, united by the belief that business can be a force for good. Through our events - Summit, Forum, and Futures - all inspired by the great outdoors, we foster meaningful connections and drive positive change.

Blue Earth Summit

Dates: 16-18 October 2024

Location: Woolwich Works, The Fireworks Factory, 11 No 1 St, Royal Arsenal, London SE18 6HD

5000 attendees connect around a shared set of values in order to make the world a better place to be.

FORUM

Dates: 25-26 June 2024

Location: Protein Studios, 31 New Inn Yard, London, EC2A 3EY

40+ high growth and solution based businesses looking for funding from over 200+ of the leading impact investment funds, PE houses, VC's and private investors, with a focus on 1-2-1 meetings. For those looking to discover new trends, make meaningful connections and raise capital.

FUTURES

Hosted in cities around the world, the Blue Earth Futures series focuses on discussing the latest emerging trends to shape our future through a series of insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and peer-to-peer networking.

