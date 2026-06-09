Blue Elephant CNC Expands Woodworking Production Line with New Furniture CNC Solution

JINAN, China, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Elephant CNC, a manufacturer of CNC machinery and automated production solutions, has announced the release of a new model for furniture CNC applications, further expanding its product portfolio for woodworking, furniture manufacturing, and industrial processing.

The new machine joins the company's established furniture CNC lineup , which is widely used by manufacturers around the world for panel furniture production, cabinet making, decorative material processing, and custom woodworking projects.

Blue Elephant CNC manufacturing facility exterior view in Jinan, China. Inside Blue Elephant CNC manufacturing workshop in Jinan, China.

According to the company, the new model was developed in response to increasing demand for higher production efficiency, greater flexibility, and consistent machining quality. It is designed to support a wide range of furniture manufacturing environments, helping businesses improve workflow efficiency while maintaining stable performance in daily production.

"Our customers are looking for practical solutions that help them improve productivity and adapt to changing production requirements," said a spokesperson for Blue Elephant CNC. "This new model reflects our continued focus on the furniture manufacturing sector and our commitment to providing reliable CNC solutions."

Blue Elephant CNC has supplied CNC equipment to customers in more than 180 countries and regions. The company continues to invest in product development, manufacturing capabilities, and technical support to support global manufacturers in woodworking and furniture production industries.

About Blue Elephant CNC

Blue Elephant CNC specializes in the design and manufacture of CNC routers, nesting CNC machines, edge banding machines, CNC drilling machines, laser cutting machines, and intelligent furniture production lines. The company serves customers across woodworking, furniture, advertising, and industrial manufacturing sectors worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.elephant-cnc.com/.

Media Contact

Blue Elephant CNC

Website: https://www.elephant-cnc.com/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 191 0640 1832

SOURCE Blue Elephant CNC