Blue-Emu® to Serve the Outdoor Enthusiast with Realtree Partnership.

"We are very excited to partner with Realtree to offer a real, odor-free relief option to outdoor sports and recreation enthusiasts who hunt and fish, and have a need to do so undetected by their quarry of choice! We look forward to making this co-branded product option more accessible wherever these enthusiasts shop!" said Jim Richmond, Senior Vice President of Sales for Blue-Emu.

The company will be launching custom wrapped Realtree camo packaging that will highlight many of the well-known Realtree camo patterns and the iconic Realtree logo. Blue-Emu will also offer multi-count wing panels and power chutes to distribution channels showcasing this very fitting partnership.

"We are truly excited to have Blue-Emu on board. We owe our consumers an odor free pain relief option when they are outside enjoying the outdoors," said Brad Schorr, Senior Vice President of licensing and retail for Realtree.

The Blue-Emu partnership comes on the heels of earlier agreements this year with NASCAR, Major League Baseball, 13 separate MLB teams, Motor Racing Network and Performance Racing Network.

Benjamin Blessing, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Blue-Emu said "the latest addition of Realtree Camo to our brand is just another example of our team's push into consumer marketing through partnerships. For years Blue-Emu has grown through the loyalty of our customers, we strived to push through the outrageous challenges of this year and in my opinion, that was achieved above and beyond"

SOURCE NFI Consumer Products