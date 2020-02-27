Blue-Emu To Sponsor First Night Race At Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a multi-year NASCAR Official Partnership, Blue-Emu will sponsor the spring NASCAR Cup Series™ race at Martinsville Speedway, debuting under the lights on Saturday, May 9th. Blue-Emu also becomes a Martinsville Speedway Official Partner, a partnership that will be on display during The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at one of the most popular tracks in NASCAR.

"Blue-Emu is no stranger to NASCAR fans, and we're honored they have decided to help us bring a historic event to Martinsville Speedway this May," Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. "We want this first NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights to be one fans remember for a long time and having the support of a NASCAR Official Partner like Blue-Emu will help us make this event even bigger."

As a NASCAR Official Partner, Blue-Emu will actively engage fans at NASCAR tracks across the country by providing sampling opportunities. The company currently works with NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, who will help promote The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 and the NASCAR partnership. Wallace, who also serves as a color analyst for Motor Racing Network (MRN), scored seven wins at the southern Virginia track during his storied driving career.

"NFI Consumer Products has been a fan and friend of NASCAR for a number of years, so this sponsorship is a natural expansion of that partnership. The NASCAR fan base has been a strong and loyal customer of Blue-Emu and we believe they will help us continue to grow as a national brand," said Susan Gregory, CEO, Blue-Emu. "The highly anticipated Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway, debuting under the lights, will highlight our track partnership and provide a new opportunity to showcase our products and engage with consumers."

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will be held on Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM. Tickets for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 as well as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

