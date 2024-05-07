Blue Faery Continues Its Love Your Liver Campaign During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Blue Faery announces its annual Love Your Liver campaign will continue in May 2024. This will be the third consecutive year of this life-saving, award-winning, culturally and linguistically relevant program.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Your Liver helps raise awareness about liver cancer risk factors in the Asian American community as they are twice as likely to develop the disease compared with White Americans. Liver cancer continues to be one of the greatest health disparities faced by Asian Americans due to the high prevalence of chronic hepatitis B infection within this community. Chronic hepatitis B is a leading risk factor for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer.

Besides the stigma of liver cancer and Hepatitis B, Asian Americans also face language and cultural barriers and lack culturally appropriate educational programs. Love Your Liver delivers culturally relevant education about liver cancer risk factors, liver cancer surveillance, and treatments while offering hope. The campaign empowers individuals to take proactive steps toward better health outcomes.

Blue Faery will host Love Your Liver Live on May 17, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST. The education workshop will feature medical oncologist Dr. Songchuan Guo, a community leader and leading expert in treating liver cancer. The free in-person event allows community members to learn about their potential liver cancer risks and how to manage them from a trusted local physician. Register Here .

"Asian Americans need culturally sensitive education about liver cancer screening and treatments," said Dr. Guo. "By providing this community with relevant information and tips to facilitate communication with health care professionals, we can strive toward earlier detection, improved outcomes, and reduced incidences of liver cancer."

About Blue Faery

Blue Faery's mission is to prevent, treat, and cure primary liver cancer, specifically hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), through research, education, and advocacy. Blue Faery hosts an online Liver Cancer Community for patients and caregivers and provides free comprehensive patient education with its Patient Resource Guides for Liver Cancer. Blue Faery has three public education and awareness programs: Love Your Liver, The Truth About Liver Cancer, and You and Liver Cancer.

