Blue Faery Continues Its Love Your Liver Campaign During Black History Month

Blue Faery is pleased to announce that its annual liver disease and cancer awareness campaign will continue in 2024 during Black History Month. This will be the third consecutive year of this life-saving and award-winning effort.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black/African Americans are 50% more likely to get liver cancer than the general population, and incidence rates are climbing. The Love Your Liver campaign provides community members with convenient opportunities to learn more about their unique liver cancer risks and how to actively manage them. Type 2 diabetes and hepatitis C can both lead to liver cancer, so those in the Black/African American community who currently have or previously had one or both of those diseases are at higher risk for liver cancer. Both type 2 diabetes and hepatitis C are preventable and treatable, so education and early detection are vital to improving survival rates.

Love Your Liver

Love Your Liver Live, a Black History Month Community Event series, kicks off on February 22, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET with a live, virtual education workshop featuring Miriam Atkins, MD, a medical oncologist with multispecialty clinics in Georgia and South Carolina. The second live, virtual educational workshop will be on February 29, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET and features Gia Landry, MD, a hepatologist with Ochsner in Baton Rouge. These free virtual workshops allow community members to learn about relevant liver cancer risks and how to manage them from a trusted local physician.

"Liver cancer cases continue to swell in the Black community," said Dr. Landry. "It is important that community members see doctors and healthcare professionals who understand their cultural perspectives and focus on their unique risk factors. Too many members of our community are dying from preventable diseases, and we have the power to change these statistics."

Blue Faery's mission is to prevent, treat, and cure primary liver cancer, specifically hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), through research, education, and advocacy. Blue Faery hosts an online Liver Cancer Community for patients and caregivers. Blue Faery provides free comprehensive patient education with its Patient Resource Guides for Liver Cancer (HCC). Blue Faery has many educational and advocacy programs, including Love Your Liver, The Truth About Liver Cancer, and You and Liver Cancer.

