Blue Faery Honors Dr. Richard Finn and Dr. R. Kate Kelley for Transformative Contributions to Liver Cancer Care

The Blue Faery Award for Excellence in Liver Cancer Research Recognizes Leaders Advancing Scientific Progress and Patient-Centered Care

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association today announced Dr. Richard Finn and Dr. R. Kate Kelley as this year's honorees under the Blue Faery Award for Excellence in Liver Cancer Research. Dr. Finn will receive the Lifetime Impact Award, and Dr. Kelley will receive the Clinical Leadership and Patient Impact Award.

Blue Faery Honors Dr. Richard Finn and Dr. R. Kate Kelley

The Blue Faery Award honors individuals whose work advances scientific understanding, treatment innovation, and patient care in hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of primary liver cancer. By honoring both recipients, Blue Faery underscores two drivers of progress: scientific leadership and excellence in patient care. The organization remains committed to supporting research, education, and advocacy that improve survival and quality of life. The award is presented annually on Adrienne Wilson's birthday. Had she survived liver cancer, she would have turned 40 this year.

Honoring Leadership and Lasting Impact in HCC

Drs. Finn and Kelley are widely recognized for advancing the care of hepatocellular carcinoma through leadership in research, clinical trials, and patient-centered care. Their work has helped shape modern standards of care, improve outcomes, and drive meaningful progress in liver cancer. "Drs. Finn and Kelley have helped transform the landscape of liver cancer care," said Andrea Wilson Woods, founder and president of Blue Faery. "Their leadership, innovation, and dedication to patients continue to move the field forward and inspire hope for families facing HCC."

This award was funded by AstraZeneca.

Blue Faery's mission is to prevent, treat, and cure primary liver cancer through research, education, and advocacy. Blue Faery hosts an online Liver Cancer Community for patients and caregivers. Blue Faery provides free comprehensive patient education with its Patient Resource Guides for Liver Cancer. Blue Faery has many programs: HCC Lunch & Learn, Love Your Liver, The Truth About Liver Cancer, and You and Liver Cancer. If you would like more information about Blue Faery's programs, contact [email protected].

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SOURCE Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association