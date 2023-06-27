Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company, Promotes Jason Bogroff to Partner

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Fin Group, a management consulting firm to the Life Sciences industry, today announced the promotion of seasoned industry advisor Jason Bogroff to partner. In his new role, Bogroff will have direct client responsibility and will lead the firm's Data Strategy area of focus. He joins the partner team as Blue Fin Group is expanding its role as a consulting firm within IntegriChain. One of the original advisors to many of the data analytics companies that operate in Life Sciences, today Bogroff is highly sought after for his vision in business strategy across product, pharmacy, payer, patient, and distribution as well as for his ability to apply the insights from data to optimize net revenues and the patient journey.

"Jason's career has been amazing to watch," said Bill Roth , Senior Vice President of Consulting. "He's a consummate overachiever and a gifted consultant. While at Blue Fin Group he gained his master's degree from The Wharton School + UPenn Engineering while proving to be a pivotal member of the company. He is a unique visionary who doesn't think outside the box; to Jason, there was never a box in the first place. While he's versed in all aspects of commercialization, Jason's real passion is data strategy. With his background in engineering, he is outstanding at discovering insights, optimizing business processes, and unlocking competitive advantage, and as a serial entrepreneur, he understands the challenges navigating headwinds life sciences manufacturers now and into the future. Given the role we play as management consultants, I can't wait to see what Jason's next chapter as a Blue Fin Group partner looks like."

About Jason Bogroff

Bogroff joined Blue Fin Group in 2006. During his tenure, he has led the development of Blue Fin Group's proprietary consulting methodology. He has worked across the spectrum of Life Sciences commercialization in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health. He was on the leading edge of Specialty Channel and Patient Services Strategy and Commercial Data back in the late 2000s and has maintained his frontline position. Bogroff earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Michigan State University and a Master of Science degree with an Executive Master's in technology management from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company

Blue Fin Group develops strategies to optimize patient access, commercialization, and gross-to-net to support Life Sciences manufacturers throughout the product life cycle. Blue Fin Group is a full-service management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation to help manufacturers align all the elements of marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy that helps optimize patient outcomes. Blue Fin Group has served more than 300 manufacturers ranging from those commercializing their first asset to large global firms with products that span cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics. For additional information, visit https://consultbfg.com/ or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact

