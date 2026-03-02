Blue Fire Equity Announces Strategic Investment in Jovian Concepts

Blue Fire Equity Acquires Leading Intelligence and Engineering Services Provider



BETHESDA, Md., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Fire Equity ("Blue Fire"), a private investment firm focused on partnering with exceptional founder and management-led businesses, announced that it has made a strategic investment in Jovian Concepts ("Company"), a leading provider of tailored technical services to the U.S. defense and intelligence community.

Founded in 2007 in Hanover, Maryland, Jovian Concepts is a mission-focused government services company that delivers high-impact engineering, technical, and operational solutions in support of national security and federal customers. Built on a strong culture of trust, teamwork, and execution excellence, Jovian Concepts utilizes deep domain expertise to solve complex challenges at scale.

"I'm excited that Blue Fire brings deep industry insight and shares our long-term view to strengthen our core capabilities while maintaining our company's cohesiveness," said Richard Scheper, President and CEO of Jovian Concepts. "Blue Fire's collaborative approach and strategic perspective align well with our core values. This partnership maintains our ability to perform at the highest standards for our customers while creating new opportunities for our employees."

"We are excited to partner with an exceptional business within the Intelligence Community," said Nate Chen, Managing Partner of Blue Fire. "We are eager to support the Company's next phase of growth as it adds capabilities, expands its customer base, and scales into a leading middle-tier competitor."

"Jovian Concepts stands apart from others because of its care for its people, customers, and mission," said Farrah Holder, Managing Partner of Blue Fire. "Our priority is to protect and build on its strengths and people-first culture as cornerstones for continued success."

Evergreen Advisors Capital served as financial advisor to Jovian Concepts. Zarren Law Group served as legal counsel to Jovian Concepts. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman provided legal counsel to Blue Fire.

About Blue Fire Equity

Blue Fire Equity is a Washington, D.C.-based private investment firm that partners with founders and management teams in the Defense & Government Technology sector to drive long-term value creation. Blue Fire serves as a catalyst for growth, enabling companies to expand capabilities, elevate performance, and build resilient organizations grounded in strategic clarity, mission-aligned cultures, and operational excellence.

About Jovian Concepts

Jovian Concepts is a Maryland-headquartered provider of intelligence and technical services to the U.S. intelligence community, specializing in systems engineering, software development, SIGINT systems, and data privacy and legal compliance. Founded in 2007, Jovian Concepts supports mission-critical programs across highly classified environments in the United States and abroad.

