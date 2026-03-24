Blue Flag Capital Expands National Footprint with Four New Design-Forward Hotels Debuting Summer 2026

The milestone year also marks Faraway's expansion to the American West and a deepened commitment to Jackson Hole. Following Blue Flag's 2023 acquisition of Snake River Lodge & Spa and the neighboring Alpenhof Lodge, two beloved properties at the base of Teton Mountain, Blue Flag has been actively operating and repositioning the hotels as part of its long-term vision for the destination. This summer, the former Snake River Lodge & Spa will be transformed into the new Faraway Jackson Hole, while Alpenhof Lodge will temporarily close in April 2026, re-opening in 2028 to introduce a new chapter that harkens back to its early upscale roots. Together, the properties anchor Blue Flag's growing presence in Teton Village, reinforcing its commitment to stewarding historic hotels while introducing its signature design-driven hospitality to a new generation of travelers.

Alongside Jackson Hole, Faraway is deepening its presence along the East Coast with the transformation of the historic Baron's Cove into Faraway Sag Harbor. A natural next chapter in Blue Flag's coastal story, the 67-room property is being reimagined as an elegant compound designed to feel collected over time. Blue Flag's growing collection also includes the new high-design beachside retreat, Hotel Corduroy in Montauk, and Oyster Estate, a boutique hotel drawing inspiration from the nautical history of its setting in downtown Greenport, NY. The expansion underscores the firm's commitment to acquiring and developing highly differentiated lifestyle hotels with bold design identity, compelling food and beverage concepts, and the operational infrastructure to be a key player in competitive and sought-after travel markets.

Founded with a mission to rediscover the soul in hospitality, Blue Flag combines strategic real estate stewardship with immersive brand creation, supported by distinct design, sensory guest experiences, and operational expertise through its in-house management company, Collared Martin Hospitality. The brand's current established operating properties include Faraway Martha's Vineyard, Faraway Nantucket, along with Beachside Hotel, Blue Iris, Brass Lantern, and Life House Nantucket.

"Hospitality is at its best when it connects deeply with guests and the communities around it," said Blue Flag Capital Co-Founder and CEO, Jason Brown. "For us, honoring historic properties goes far beyond preserving beautiful buildings, it's about honoring the people, traditions, and hospitality that make these places so meaningful. As our portfolio continues to grow, our mission remains the same: to steward these properties thoughtfully and help restore the soul of these remarkable destinations for both travelers and the communities that surround them."

Summer 2026 Openings

Hotel Corduroy | Montauk, NY – Set in a prime location on the edge of Montauk, Hotel Corduroy is a boutique hotel that has been reimagined for today's modern traveler. Offering a refined interpretation of Montauk's surf heritage, the East End escape offers 29 contemporary styled guest rooms with custom design accents across three buildings, a private beach, and an expansive central lawn space for leisure. Opening early May 2026 with guest room bookings available online HERE.

Faraway Sag Harbor | Sag Harbor, NY – Arriving on the Hamptons waterfront, Faraway Sag Harbor is an intimate 67-room boutique hotel rooted in maritime history and whaling heritage, featuring layered coastal interiors. The hotel's waterfront restaurant, Zagara, brings Amalfi Coast–inspired seafood and coastal flavors to the harbor's edge, complementing the hotel's overall vibrant food and beverage program also including a ground-floor bar and lounge. The property offers residential-style guestrooms, a pool and terrace, and intimate communal spaces that embody Sag Harbor's harborfront lifestyle. Opening early June 2026 with guest room bookings available online HERE.

Faraway Jackson Hole | Jackson Hole, WY – Expanding Blue Flag's geographic reach westward, Faraway Jackson Hole debuts as the first noncoastal property, bringing a contemporary mountain aesthetic to one of the country's premier year-round destinations. Located in Teton Village and opening with 90 rooms & suites and 48 residences, the hotel features warm, natural interiors and expansive alpine views. Sure Hand, the onsite restaurant, sits adjacent to a lobby lounge with a wood-burning masonry fireplace, offering seasonal dishes and craft cocktails inspired by the local spirit and ingredients of Wyoming. Key amenities include a year-round indoor/outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and direct ski access, offering a refined basecamp experience. Faraway Jackson Hole is in close proximity to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, bringing summer's hiking, wildlife, and outdoor adventures within easy reach of guests. A second phase, planned for 2028, will bring expanded guestrooms, a signature restaurant, and dedicated meeting and event space. Opening early June 2026 with guest room bookings available online HERE.

Oyster Estate | Greenport, NY – A reimagined 34-room boutique hotel in the heart of Greenport Village, Oyster Estate brings a bold, design-forward identity to the North Fork, inspired by both the historic harbor and the surrounding farms and vineyards. At its center is a newly built courtyard pool and patio that serves as the focal point and social hub of the property, complemented by Fortune Favors, a vibrant onsite cocktail bar and dining destination. Additional amenities include a gym and dedicated meeting space, making the hotel one of the most thoughtfully appointed boutique offerings in the village. Opening September 2026 with more information to come HERE.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Faraway west to Jackson Hole, it's one of the most iconic, year-round leisure destinations in the country," said Blue Flag Capital Co-Founder and CDO, Brad Guidi. "Similarly, expanding across Long Island felt like a natural progression from Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. These are legacy markets with enduring demand, and we believe there's room for design-forward hotels that feel deeply connected to their surroundings. We've partnered with celebrated collaborators in the design space, including interior design firms Ward + Gray, Jenny Bukovec Studio, ISLYN Studio, and architects Workshop/APD, across these four openings to deliver a product that's elevated, welcoming, and intentionally crafted to introduce fresh, unique experiences to each market while honoring the local character and culture."

The addition of Jackson Hole and substantial presence in Long Island represent a meaningful next chapter for Blue Flag, Collared Martin, and the Faraway brand, which has plans for international expansion in the near future. With four openings in one season and continued strategic acquisitions underway, Blue Flag is quickly emerging as a distinctive new brand in lifestyle hospitality, blending meaningful property investment, clear brand vision, commitment to exceptional hospitality, and enriched guest experiences in the communities and destinations where they operate. As the company grows, its mission remains clear: to steward meaningful experiences and restore the soul of these remarkable properties for travelers and the communities that surround them.

ABOUT BLUE FLAG

Blue Flag Capital is a Boston-based hospitality investment company focused on creating culture-led, experience-forward, and design-driven hotels rooted in a strong sense of place. Founded on the belief that great hospitality begins with thoughtful design and authentic local connection, Blue Flag partners with leading creatives, brands, and communities to develop distinctive properties in sought-after leisure destinations. Operating across its portfolio through Collared Martin Hospitality, Blue Flag's in-house management and operations platform, the company brings a hands-on, hospitality-first approach to each property.

Blue Flag's growing portfolio includes the Faraway brand, with operating locations in Faraway Martha's Vineyard and Faraway Nantucket, as well as Beachside, Blue Iris, Brass Lantern, and Life House all located nearby in Nantucket. The company's pipeline includes several forthcoming openings in 2026, including Hotel Corduroy in Montauk, Oyster Estate in Greenport, New York, and two additional Faraway locations debuting in Sag Harbor and Jackson Hole.

Across its properties, Blue Flag emphasizes elevated design, vibrant food and beverage programming, and social-forward spaces that feel deeply connected to their surroundings — creating experiences that resonate with modern travelers while honoring the character, history, and culture of each destination. www.blueflagcap.com

ABOUT FARAWAY HOTELS

Faraway Hotels is a boutique hospitality brand dedicated to crafting immersive, design-forward experiences where "the experience is the souvenir," inviting guests to explore both familiar comforts and paths less taken. More than a place, Faraway is a mindset—leaning into maximalism and sensory storytelling to reimagine beloved destinations through the lens of a fictional local heroine whose legacy shapes each property's narrative. Each hotel is thoughtfully reimagined through layered, story-driven design that blends historic architecture with contemporary interiors rich in pattern, commissioned artwork, vintage curiosities, lush greenery, and candlelit ambiance. Custom fragrances, curated music programming, and theatrical yet welcoming spaces engage all senses, creating an atmosphere that feels transportive, slightly offbeat, and deeply rooted in place.

Designed for modern voyagers, discerning sophisticates, and culturally attuned locals alike, Faraway fosters a vibrant social spirit—where guests are encouraged to revel, connect, and discover. Signature rituals, from locally authored adventure guides and complimentary bikes to thoughtful daily touches and communal gathering spaces, invite travelers to engage more deeply with each destination. With two coastal escapes now open in Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, and additional properties debuting this summer in Sag Harbor and Jackson Hole, Faraway continues to expand its portfolio of soulful, destination-driven retreats. Rooted in community, rich storytelling, and a spirit of discovery, Faraway Hotels offers artful stays that linger long after checkout. www.farawayhotels.com

ABOUT COLLARED MARTIN HOSPITALITY

Collared Martin Hospitality (CMH) is a Boston-based lifestyle and luxury hospitality management company dedicated to infusing soul into every stay by curating intentional, authentic experiences rooted in place, purpose, and personal connection. Founded in 2025 and led by CEO Steven Rubin, CMH operates the Faraway hotel brand along with a curated collection of independent boutique hotels, restaurants, and cocktail clubs across premier leisure destinations, including Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, Jackson Hole and the Hamptons. Named for the collared martin swallow — a symbol of exploration, loyalty, and homecoming — CMH champions narrative-driven design and service that evoke meaning, belonging, and a profound sense of discovery. As the management arm for Blue Flag Capital's growing hospitality portfolio, CMH combines operational excellence with creative storytelling to craft soulful, memorable destinations that reflect the culture, character, and spirit of the communities they serve. www.collaredmartin.com

SOURCE Blue Flag Capital