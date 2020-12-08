Blue Flag Partners Selects PEF Services for Fund Administration

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services LLC ("PEF"), a leading fund administrator for alternative investment managers, today announced that it has been selected to provide fund administration services to Blue Flag Partners ("Blue Flag"). PEF's experienced fund administration services team, leading-edge fund accounting platform and PEF's investor portal, ViewPoint™, will support Blue Flag Partners.

Blue Flag is a vertically integrated Boston-based real estate firm comprised of Capital, Development, and Construction divisions; a convergence that now anchors over $300 million in luxury hospitality and residential projects. Blue Flag's reputation was forged by a sense of adventure. Since 2015, Blue Flag has driven the acquisition and development of unique opportunities in high-barrier-to-entry markets among some of the most sought-after locations in the U.S.

"As Blue Flag continues to expand through strategic investments, fund administration has become more complex," said F. Tyler Hardy, Partner, Blue Flag Partners. "Our team is impressed with PEF's reputation in the market for providing superior service to clients and their targeted technology platform. Partnering with PEF enables us to show our investors that we are using a leading administrator in the category. We have been really happy with the responsiveness and support of our PEF team."

PEF Services is nationally recognized as one of the top Private Capital fund administrators supporting multiple fund types and investments including Real Estate, Buyout, Venture, Debt, Co-investment, SPVs, SBICs and Fund of Funds. PEF's services include Fund Accounting, Financial Reporting, Administration and Compliance, Capital Management, AML/KYC Investor Services, Treasury Services, Consulting and coordinated fulfillment of all investor deliverables.

"We are delighted that Blue Flag has chosen to outsource fund administration to PEF," said Anne Anquillare, CFA, CEO and President, PEF Services LLC. "We look forward to supporting their endeavors to efficiently grow their firm and providing best in class investor reporting and support."

About Blue Flag Partners & Blue Flag Capital

Blue Flag Partners, LLC, is a Boston, MA, based real estate firm comprised of vertically integrated Capital, Development and Construction divisions. Blue Flag pairs its in-house expertise with discretionary capital and strategic partnerships to deliver outsized growth to its portfolio and strong risk adjusted returns to its investors. Along its hospitality vertical, Blue Flag Capital currently invests through a discretionary real estate private equity fund, Signal H Investment Partnership I, LP. Additionally, Blue Flag makes strategic investments in related operating companies and brands. To learn more about Blue Flag, visit www.blueflagpartners.com.

About PEF Services LLC

PEF Services is the new standard in providing high-value, high-touch Fund Administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a track record of nearly 20 years in delivering cost-effective, best-in-class solutions to Funds and General Partnerships, including Buyout, Venture, Emerging Managers, Real Estate, Debt, Fund of Funds, Co-investment, SPVs and SBICs. Additionally, the firm's LP Administration Solutions Group focuses solely on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. PEF's ViewPoint™ provides clients with a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. In partnering with PEF, firms increase operational efficiency, control operating costs, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations. For more information please visit https://www.pefservices.com/.

