Blue Handle Publishing Announces Partnership with Access Community Credit Union and Story Bridge in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Handle Publishing is partnering with the amazing team at Access Community Credit Union in Amarillo to sponsor five little libraries around Amarillo, TX. The donation is in conjunction with the Story Bridge of Amarillo. The Amazon best selling Author Andrew J Brandt introduced Charles D'Amico (founder of Blue Handle Publishing) to Story Bridge and Chandra Perkins.

Story Bridge Amarillo

He was so moved by the service they give to the community and readers all over; he reached out to the awesome team at Access Credit Union. John Hays, the President and CEO, was on board and matched the donation of Blue handle Publishing to allow them to sponsor all five libraries.

"This will allow the team at Story Bridge to build, maintain and stock all five libraries for life around Amarillo. Their amazing team deserves all the credit. We're just happy to be in a position to bring some joy during a trying time to our community," said Charles D'Amico.

Charles and John have worked together on other great community projects. They have donated thousands of sandwiches on two different occasions to the working men and women on the front lines (at BSA and Northwest Regional hospital). Charles also worked through his other businesses to donate sandwiches to school-age kids from April to June while schools were shut down.

"We are only as strong as the community we serve. My grandmother taught me in life to do it if you can. It's that simple, we found a way, and we only wish we could do more," said Charles D'Amico.

Blue Handle Publishing would love to support other communities with little library projects. They encourage people to reach out through their website to start the conversation.

About Blue Handle Publishing

Based in Amarillo, Blue Handle Publishing is a West Texas publishing company founded to build the Panhandle's presence in the literary world. The company follows this by focusing on (but not limited to) authors local to the West Texas area. For more information on Blue Handle Publishing, please visit BlueHandlePublishing.com .

Media Contact as well as copies for review of all books contact

Charles D'Amico

[email protected]

(806) 502-0522

About Story Bridge (Amarillo)

In June of 2016, I took my two sons and several friends across town to read books to kids. Our first visit was to the park behind Mesa Verde Elementary. We read to 8 kids that day and let them choose a book to keep out of our box of about 100 used books. For reasons I couldn't explain at the time, it felt really important that we give the books away without any conditions.

- Founder Chandra Perkins

Media Contacts: Story Bridge

Chandra Perkins

Founder/Director

[email protected]

806.282.9082

About Access Community Credit Union

In 1953, Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS) employees came together to establish a Public Service Employees Credit Union. This not-for-profit cooperative would serve employees and their families growing financial needs under the mission of "people helping people."

As the company continued to grow, so did the credit union, and in 1999 Public Service Employees Credit Union was renamed and rebranded as Access Credit Union. Membership was opened to select employer groups.

Media Contacts: Access Community Credit Union

Keith Hubbard

Phone: 806-450-3258

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Blue Handle Publishing