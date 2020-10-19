Blue Hat Announces Cooperation with Six China-based Kindergartens to Utilize "Augmented Reality Immersive Classes"

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that the Company has signed agreements with six kindergartens in Xiamen to conduct "Augmented Reality Immersive Classes" (ARIC) for students. Xiamen, where the Company is headquartered, has a population base of approximately 3.5 million people.

The Company is hopeful to engage with over 50 kindergartens by the end of 2020.

Blue Hat's ARIC classes consist of a dynamic and engaging model for teaching in China's schools, utilizing each school's existing infrastructure (projectors as an example) to provide an interactive gaming and learning experience for children. Blue Hat will then note real-time behavior delivered usable data and evaluation for teachers' and parents' references of kids' ability. It is highly praised by participated teachers because ARIC will assist in personalized coaching and foster a close relationship between homes and schools.

Management Commentary

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, Blue Hat's Chief Executive Officer, noted, "We are so delighted to deploy our ARIC immersive software classes in six kindergartens in Xiamen. For several years, we have felt that the end applications of our AR interactive games and products can be utilized for both entertainment and educational purposes through the implementation of visual learning. In the future, the Company will work with each cooperated kindergarten and work to improve and optimize our content for teaching purposes."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at . The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

