Blue Hat Announces Joint Development of Tencent QQ Emoji Branded Toys

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to work closely with the QQ team in the development and launch of these two QQ emoji branded toy products. The QQ Emoji Gyro Inertial Mystery Box, a popular spinning top toy, is already available to consumers for purchase, and we anticipate rolling out the QQ Emoji Bubble Sticks in the coming weeks. We look forward to introducing additional products in the near future."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Blue Hat is a leading communication services and Internet Data Center ("IDC") business provider as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

