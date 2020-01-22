Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Announces Change of Auditor

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced the dismissal of Friedman LLP ("Friedman") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and the appointment of JLKZ CPA LLP ("JLKZ") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective as of the same date. JLKZ replaces Friedman, which previously was the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company. The appointment of JLKZ has been approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company.

The reports of Friedman on the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the past two years did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles. The decision to change auditors was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and Friedman on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

The Company would like to express its sincere gratitude to Friedman for its services rendered to the Company.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

