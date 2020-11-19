Blue Hat Signs Cooperation Agreement with China Mobile

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that the Company's controlling subsidiary Xunpusen (Xiamen) Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xunpusen") has signed an agreement with China Mobile Communications Group Guangdong Co., Ltd. ("China Mobile") for a series of Telecom value-added service and Internet Data Center ("IDC") contracts.

The establishment of the business cooperation with China Mobile is an evidence of the Company's marketing and promotion efforts in order to effectively manage customer relations, improve the quality of delivery services, and enhance customer loyalty. At the same time, value-added services based on the Internet Plus model, as a new source of customer data collection, have created favorable conditions for customer management. The cooperation with China Mobile will effectively expand the coverage of the Company's customer base, further improve and enhance the Company's business promotion capabilities and brand awareness.

Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, said, "Blue Hat's cooperation with China Mobile has broadened new channels for our products, as we immediately began seeing greater traffic for our mobile products. In addition, we were able to provide a more flexible and efficient service and marketing model, and thus improved the interaction and service with end customers. We believe that this business cooperation may generate a stable and sustainable profit and further the expansion and brand recognition of our products."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

