Blue Hat Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhong Ya (Shenzhen) International Education Investment Co., Ltd.

XIAMEN, China, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that the Company has signed a three-year agreement with Zhong Ya (Shenzhen) International Education Investment Co., Ltd. ("Zhong Ya") whereby Blue Hat will provide its Augmented Reality Immersive Classes ("ARIC") to Zhong Ya's 680 kindergartens located in Guangdong Province.

In accordance with this agreement, Blue Hat will also develop for Zhong Ya an overall kindergarten curriculum and technology platform with a focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics), taking into account social and emotional development, communication and language development, and physical development. Zhong Ya will focus its attention on management of the kindergarten schools and teacher evaluations. In addition to strengthening its education platform and curriculum, this partnership will enable Blue Hat and Zhong Ya to elevate the organization's teacher training level and enrich teaching resources.

Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat stated, "We are pleased to begin this partnership with Zhong Ya and look forward to working closely with them on integrating our digital solutions with a new STEAM-focused curriculum for their young students. We are excited to share our innovative education tools with Zhong Ya teachers as the success of the new platform and curriculum largely hinge upon properly training teachers in using these resources when educating students. We believe this partnership is yet another testament to the effectiveness of our interactive educational technology and we have begun the rollout of Blue Hat's ARIC to these 680 kindergartens since the beginning of 2021. As a result of this rollout, we expect to see a substantial increase in our revenues from interactive education in 2021."

Mr. Chen concluded, "This is a continuation of our interactive education expansion in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. We are focused on leveraging our expertise and intellectual property in all forms of interactive entertainment and education."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

About Zhong Ya

Zhong Ya (Shenzhen) International Education Investment Co., Ltd. is a well-known international preschool education institution, which has kindergartens, preschool talents exchange and training centers and curriculum development centers. Currently, the cooperation between Blue Hat and Zhong Ya has been established among 680 kindergartens and 27 colleges/universities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

