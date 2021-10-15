Blue Hat Subsidiary to Provide Personal Safety and Awareness Course for Multiple Kindergartens in Ningxia Province

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a communication services and Internet Data Center ("IDC") business provider and a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that the Company's operating subsidiary has signed cooperation agreements with 10 kindergartens in Jinfeng District, Yinchuang, Ningxia to provide its AR personal safety and awareness course.

These cooperation agreements stemmed from the Company's AR personal safety and self-awareness course exhibition at Yinchuan No.3 Kindergarten in July 2021, which administrators and teachers from over 80 kindergartens across the Ningxia region attended.

The course was jointly developed by the Company and Xiamen People's Procuratorate based on actual experiences and student cases. This program has received support from the People's Government and the Education Bureau of Jinfeng District of Yinchuan City.

Deputy District Chief Gao Liang of Jinfeng District stated, "We wholly support the Company's application of AR technology to early education. These safety and self-care courses and AR educational toys provide new ways for us to apply the 'Internet + Education' model to Jinfeng District kindergartens. I believe the AR safety and self-care courses and immersive course experience will give children a valuable and unique learning experience."

Management Commentary

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "We are pleased to be a part of developing an AR immersive course that focuses on the incredibly important topic of personal safety and awareness. While children in kindergarten are young, we believe introducing these themes and imparting this knowledge early on will prove valuable for children and families. This course has received both government and institutional support, and Blue Hat anticipates promoting this program nationwide to further increase awareness of children's personal safety and self-care."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Blue Hat is a leading communication services and IDC business provider and a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

