Blue Health Intelligence Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

"BHI has proven that our controls protect sensitive healthcare data and information," said David King, Vice President, Information Technology, Security & Data Officer at BHI. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our clients the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "BHI's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Blue Health Intelligence

Leveraging the power of claims data from millions of Americans, Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®) delivers insights that empower healthcare organizations to improve patient care, reduce costs, and optimize performance. With the most robust, up-to-date, and uniform data set in healthcare, BHI provides an accurate representation of the health profile of commercially insured Americans. BHI is the trade name of Health Intelligence Company LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit www.bluehealthintelligence.com.

